Throwback: Sidney Moncrief drops a career-high 43 points against the Denver Nuggets in 1983

© Journal Sentinel files

Sidney Moncrief is one of the biggest legends in Bucks franchise history.

Sidney Moncrief is one of the most celebrated players in Milwaukee Bucks' history, given his domination and the All-Star status during his career. He was drafted by the Bucks in 1979, and the guard played ten seasons in Milwaukee before retiring for a season. He returned to the NBA and played a season with the Atlanta Hawks before finally retiring from the league. The NBA commemorated Moncrief's career with a Hall of Fame induction in 2018.

Career night against the Denver Nuggets

The Bucks were visiting the Nuggets for their 12th game of the season after getting off to a strong 7-4 start. Both teams had some notable superstars, and the game was close. Moncrief was on fire, as he converted 13 of his 17 field goal attempts and made his way to the free-throw line with regularity.

Sidney scored efficiently, ultimately dropping 43 points on a 76.5% shooting night. However, the duo of Alex English and Kiki Vandeweghe proved to be a problem for the Bucks' defenders. They combined for 62 points, registering an almost identical stat line. The Nuggets won 133-126 in a high-octane contest, despite Moncrief logging a career-high in scoring.

Moncrief's defensive prowess

Moncrief was a natural scorer who started averaging in the 20s range right from his third season in the league. However, there was one area that he improved considerably in – over time. Moncrief became a lockdown defender willing to put his body on the line for the team's betterment.

During the 1982-83 season, he turned his defense up a notch and was rewarded with a Defensive Player of the Year award. It was the first time the NBA handed out that award, and although he was far away from the steals and blocks leaders for that season, his defensive IQ is what set him apart. The following season he kept that intensity high and won the award again, becoming the first player to win the Defensive Player of the Year award in back-to-back seasons.

