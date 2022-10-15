When Brandon Jennings put up a 55-point performance in his rookie season

The Milwaukee Bucks selected former NBA guard Brandon Jennings in the 2009 draft, and he became an instant value add. He averaged 15.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in his rookie season, playing in all 82 games. Jennings brought a breath of fresh air to a rather experienced roster.

In just the 7th game of his rookie season, he made the front office feel like they made the right decision – as he dropped 55 points.

Jennings went off in the second half

The Bucks hosted the Golden State Warriors in Bradley Center, and the visitors controlled the game until the first half. At that point, Jennings struggled to get his shots going, as he missed nine of his 13 attempts, but found some energy in the second half, changing the game's rhythm.

Jennings went on to take thirteen attempts from the field in the third quarter and miss only one. He furthered his contribution in the fourth quarter, helping the Bucks secure a five-point victory at home. Brandon took everyone by surprise – scoring 45 points in just the second half, which included six shots from behind the arc. His final stat line: 55 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. And all that in the grill of a young rival Stephen Curry.

Brandon returned to Milwaukee for his final NBA season

Jennings made an impression as a rookie and went on to play four seasons with the Bucks – before being traded to the Detroit Pistons. During that span, the Bucks made two playoff appearances, ending in first-round defeats. Who can forget the "Bucks in 6!" prediction versus the "Big 3" Miami Heat!

During the 2017-18 NBA season, Milwaukee needed some help in terms of role players. The Bucks brought Jennings on a ten-day contract, eventually leading to a season-long deal for the veteran. He made a stellar return, recording a near triple-double with 16 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds. However, his usage rate remained low for the rest of the season, but he ultimately left in the following season to play professional basketball in Russia.