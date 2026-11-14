The Milwaukee Bucks looked to secure their second win of the season by taking down the Orlando Magic in their second NBA Cup game. Another change to the starting lineup occurred with Ousmane Dieng got the start and Jaime Jaquez Jr came off the bench for the second consecutive game.

A different lineup ended the same result the Bucks have seen in almost all of their games this season with the Magic securing their first home win of the season winning 107-99. It was another big night from Jaquez as he finished with 22 points, but the rest of the offense was lacking as the Bucks failed to eclipse 100 points on the night.

There were opportunities and they did battle once again, but missed free-throws will leave Jenkins and his team up a night. Here are the winners and losers from the game.

Winner: Myles Turner

Myles Turner missed the last game against the Los Angeles Lakers because of rest which Jenkins wanted to give him a mental and physical break.

The Myles Turner rest decision is to give him a mental and physical break on the second night on a back-to-back. More from #Bucks HC Taylor Jenkins on the decision 👇 pic.twitter.com/qIJabrxN92 — Cameron Ezeir (@camezeir) November 11, 2026

In the three games prior to his matchup against Orlando, Turner had a combined six points while shooting on 2-for-22 (9.1%) from the field and 1-for-13 (7.7%) from the 3-point line. It's clear the veteran needed a reset because he came out the gates strong against the Magic.

In the first half he recorded 12 points and eight rebounds while shooting 4-for-5 (80%) from the 3-point line, leading the Bucks in scoring. Turner would finish the game with 14 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 5-for-9 (55.6%) from the field and 4-for-7 (57.1%) from the 3-point line. It's been a rough few games for Turner, but it's nice to see him shoot his way of the slump.

Loser: Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro hasn't really had any real stinkers this season, but he never really got going against Orlando. Herro struggled in the first half only scoring eight points while shooting 2-for-10 (20%) from the field.

However, there have been times where Herro doesn't get going until the second quarter or even the second half, and would still finish with at least 20 points with solid efficiency. Tonight wasn't those nights.

Herro finished the game with 18 points on 5-for-17 (29.4%) shooting from the field and 2-for-7 (28.6%) from the 3-point line. The Magic's physical defense made him extremely uncomfortable especially on the perimeter, forcing him off the 3-point line and drive to the basket where he was greeted by multiple black jerseys. Milwaukee did a lot to keep itself in the game as he struggled, but the team could've been a better position with a stronger night from Herro.

Loser: Brayden Burries

A rookie season is going to be full of challenges and adversity for a young player, and for Brayden Burries tonight was one of those nights. Burries has earned his way into the starting lineup and has made the most of his opportunities.

He struggled against the Lakers, but looked to bounce against Orlando. Unfortunately, things didn't go the way he wanted scoring only three points while shooting 1-for-4 (25%) from the field in his lowest minutes as a starter this season.

Loser: Free throws

Like most of their games this season, the Bucks have battled to stay within arms reach of their opponent. Their game against the Magic was the same situation. They got it within eight in the fourth quarter despite a rough shooting night, and could've used some help putting more points on the board.

Well, the one spot on the court where a team can score without the clock moving is the free-throw line, where Milwaukee had multiple opportunities. The only problem is that the Bucks couldn't capitalize.

As a team, they shot 18-for-31 (58.1%) from the charity stripe, leaving 13 potential points on the board. A team is rarely going to be perfect at the free-throw line, but shooting under 60% with so many chances, you're not going to win, especially in a game where the deficit was only single digits.