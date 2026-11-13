The Milwaukee Bucks have already surpassed their longest losing streak from last season’s nightmare run, bringing an eight-game skid that is even with the Chicago Bulls for the NBA’s second-longest behind the Utah Jazz (10) to Orlando.

The Bucks got back leading scorer Tyler Herro (ankle) for Wednesday’s home loss to the L.A. Lakers after a 117-85 blowout loss at the New York Knicks that matched their biggest margin of defeat on the young season. Herro finished with 27 points and helped a starting lineup featuring rookies Brayden Burries and Nate Ament get more comfortable on the heels of Milwaukee’s lowest-scoring output of the season.

The Bucks finished with 39 points in the fourth-quarter in the 123-112 loss to L.A., registering the most points they’ve managed since Oct. 24.

Orlando is seeking its first home win (0-4), wrapping up a west coast trip where they defeated the two worst teams in the conference, the Kings and Jazz, to end a four-game losing streak to open November. Franz Wagner comes off matching a career-high with 38 points in a 123-108 victory in Utah, shooting 13-for-23 from the field. He averaged 29 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists on the trip.

The Bucks lead the Magic in the all-time series 77-58 despite losing three of the last four meetings, including two of three last season. The Magic won in Milwaukee the last time the teams got together 130-91 on March 8, but won on its lone visit to Orlando (116-108) on Feb. 11 thanks to Cam Thomas’ 34 points in his most impactful performance for the team before being waived weeks later. From April 2018-Jan. 2025, the Bucks beat the Magic 22 of 25 times.

Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 13, 7:10 p.m. ET, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: WVTV-DT2 - MyMilwaukee24 (Milwaukee), MagicTV 27, DAZN (Orlando)

Radio: WTMJ (Milwaukee), 96.9 The Game (Orlando)

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Anthony Black

F Franz Wagner

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

BUCKS

F Nate Ament

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Tyler Herro

G Brayden Burries

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

F Paolo Banchero: Out, RIght Low Grade High Ankle Sprain

G Jalen Suggs: Questionable, Right Knee Contusion/Bone Bruise

F Tristan da Silva: Questionable, Left Calf Strain

F Jamal Cain: Questionable, Left Shoulder Contusion

F Noah Penda: Out, Right Partially Torn Hamstring

F Jonathan Isaac: Out, Left Knee Injury Management

F/C Izaiyah Nelson: Out, Left Ankle Injury Recovery

BUCKS

None

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Magic -8.5 (-118), Bucks +8.5 (-102)

Moneyline: Magic -378, Bucks +300

Total points scored: 222.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"We dive into the personnel, we show them the film. We just have to have better commitment there. We have to be the first team to hit, and when a team gets 33 second-chance points, and all these points off our turnovers, it’s a very uphill battle. Despite that, I thought we were giving great effort in other areas. It’s an area of big concern and focus for us because that factors into the possession game." - Bucks HC Taylor Jenkins on struggling with defensive rebounding