Bucks look to pull upset of Celtics after big comeback: Preview, Starters, Injuries, How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 8, 8:10 p.m. ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: WVTV-DT2 - MyMilwaukee24 (Milwaukee), NBC Sports Boston (Boston)

Radio: WTMJ (Milwaukee), WBZ-FM (Boston)

VITALS: For the second time in a five-day span, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics square off after both played Friday night. The Bucks lost to Toronto 121-107, squandering another deficit. The Celtics, who staged a comeback in posting a 109-102 victory at TD Garden despite playing without All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, will now be on the second leg of a four-game road trip that began with a 119-80 rout in Charlotte.

The Bucks are hoping their play against the Celtics can carry over since they demonstrated resilience in rallying from an early 19-3 deficit and trailing by as many as 22 points in Boston before ultimately taking the lead. Milwaukee was in position to pull the upset late but the Celtics made winning plays to avoid the upset.

Tyler Herro led the Bucks with 25 points and did so again with 23 against Toronto. He’s led Milwaukee in scoring in eight of nine. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points but had a tough time when defended by Paul George, who led Boston with 25 points and helped make up for Tatum’s absence. Tatum returned to score 34 points, grab eight boards and dish out eight assits. Myles Turner played his best game, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Ryan Rollins added 13 points, nine boards and five assists as he continues to adjust to a sixth man role with rookie Brayden Burries now starting.

The Bucks trail the Celtics in the regular season series 125-113 and have now lost four of five meetings in ‘25-’26. Milwaukee has dropped three of the four games played in ‘26 by 27 or more points.

PROJECTED STARTERS

CELTICS

F Paul George

F Jayson Tatum

C Mitchell Robinson

G Derrick White

G Jordan Walsh

BUCKS

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Tyler Herro

G Brayden Burries

INJURY REPORT

CELTICS

C Mitchell Robinson: Questionable, Illness

G/F Dillon Mitchell: Out, G League - Two-way

F/C Chris Cenac: Out, On Assignment

G Devin Carter: Out, G League - Two-way

C Amari Williams: Out, G League - Two-way

BUCKS

G Gary Trent Jr.: Questionable, Illness

G Cormac Ryan: Out, G League - Two-way

F Bogojub Markovic: Out, G League - On Assignment

G Kam Jones: Out, G League - Two-way

F Pete Nance: Out, G League - Two-way

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Celtics -13.5 (-104), Bucks +13.5 (-116)

Moneyline: Celtics -740, Bucks +527

Total points scored: 221.5 (Over -107, Under -113)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"We cannot overlook that we were down 22 to the Celtics and came back and took the lead. The energy, the life, was there. This was awesome by our group. We have to continue to not dig ourselves holes. Offense was missing shots, then we’re not communicating on the defensive side. Overall, our guys’ resilience was the biggest thing from this game." - Bucks HC Taylor Jenkins following loss in Boston

STORYLINES:

Burries in NBA Cup loss vs. Raptors

Jenkins needs to give this guy playing time

Struggles in the clutch have hampered Bucks