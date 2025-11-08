Bucks Zone

Bucks, Bulls Announce Starting Lineups for NBA Cup Game

Alex Kirschenbaum

Oct 25, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battle for possession of the ball in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battle for possession of the ball in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineups ahead of a critical Emirates NBA Cup encounter on Friday night.

More news: Bucks May Have 2 of NBA's Best Contracts With Breakout Stars, Says Insider

Milwaukee, the reigning Emirates NBA Cup champion, has gone undefeated (8-0) across both seasons of group round play since the beginning of the ultimately meaningless-but-still-fun midseason tournament.

Injury-Necessitated Starter Churn

With Kevin Porter Jr. still recovering from surgery to repair a meniscus tear, Ryan Rollins will earn the Bucks' starting point guard nod. He'll be joined in the backcourt by AJ Green, with Gary Trent Jr. starting at small forward. Nine-time All-NBA superstar power forward and $108.9 million free agent center signing Myles Turner will hold down the paint in the frontcourt.

More news:Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Warning to Rest of NBA

For Chicago, rising star Josh Giddey and Tre Jones (in for Coby White, who's struggling with a calf injury) will start at the two guard spots, Isaac Okoro will start at small forward, 2025 All-Rookie Teamer Matas Buzelis will get the nod at power forward, and former two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic will suit up at center.

The action tips off at 7 p.m. CT.

Latest Bucks News

feed

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Currently also a scribe for Newsweek, Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.