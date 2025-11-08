Bucks, Bulls Announce Starting Lineups for NBA Cup Game
The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineups ahead of a critical Emirates NBA Cup encounter on Friday night.
More news: Bucks May Have 2 of NBA's Best Contracts With Breakout Stars, Says Insider
Milwaukee, the reigning Emirates NBA Cup champion, has gone undefeated (8-0) across both seasons of group round play since the beginning of the ultimately meaningless-but-still-fun midseason tournament.
Injury-Necessitated Starter Churn
With Kevin Porter Jr. still recovering from surgery to repair a meniscus tear, Ryan Rollins will earn the Bucks' starting point guard nod. He'll be joined in the backcourt by AJ Green, with Gary Trent Jr. starting at small forward. Nine-time All-NBA superstar power forward and $108.9 million free agent center signing Myles Turner will hold down the paint in the frontcourt.
More news:Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Warning to Rest of NBA
For Chicago, rising star Josh Giddey and Tre Jones (in for Coby White, who's struggling with a calf injury) will start at the two guard spots, Isaac Okoro will start at small forward, 2025 All-Rookie Teamer Matas Buzelis will get the nod at power forward, and former two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic will suit up at center.
The action tips off at 7 p.m. CT.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.