The slide continues as Milwaukee falls to Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves

The wheels continue to fall off the bus for the Milwaukee Bucks as they drop yet another road contest. This time to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 103-100.

Milwaukee led by as many as 16 early in the third, but faltered, only putting up 40 points in the second half, enabling the Timberwolves comeback.

Milwaukee falls to 3-10 on the road and 11-18 on the season. Things continue to go from bad to worse for Milwaukee as they try and get back on track without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Now we dig into some takeaways.

Kevin Porter Jr's big night not enough

Kevin Porter Jr. has been one of the lone bright spots in such a dull season. Porter Jr had 24/10/9 while also gathering 4 steals and a block. His impact on both ends played a huge role and his fourth quarter kept the Bucks in the contest. Yet, the story of his season remained true as turnovers cost the Bucks yet again. Porter accounted for 6 of the Bucks 16 turnovers which resulted in 23 Timberwolves points. Porter is currently averaging 3.6 turnovers per game, seventh highest in the NBA. Porter's 2025 season has been a great development to see, just now one producing in the win column.

Kevin Porter Jr. 24 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST, 4 STL, 1 BLK, 8/17 FG, 3/9 3FG, 61.1% TS vs Wolves https://t.co/fbs5jUl7nO pic.twitter.com/h1zlI3oyTH — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) December 22, 2025

Myles Turner plays the whole 4th quarter?

Myles Turner averages the 8th most 4th quarter minutes on the team and Doc Rivers constantly goes away from the Bucks free agent acquisition, but against the Timberwolves, Turner played all 12 minutes. Turner had 5 points and 2 assists, but not enough to get Milwaukee over the hump. The team's second highest played player has been rather disappointing this season and has yet to prove his contracts worth.

MYLES TURNER WITH AUTHORITY 😤 pic.twitter.com/97kw2qEb1G — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 22, 2025

The best three-point shooting team, couldn't shoot

Milwaukee's strong suit is the three ball, and against Minnesota they weren't falling. Going into the night Milwaukee led the league in 3-point shooting percentage with an average above 40% (now second with 39.9%). But against Minnesota they were 13/45, 28.9% and well below their season average. The extremely high volume with low efficiency loomed large in the loss. The sure-fire AJ Green went 1-8, Gary Trent 2-7, and Kevin Porter 3-9. No Buck shot better than 37.5% from downtown (Myles Turner 3-8).

With Milwaukee's upcoming road stretch and the inability to win without Antetokounmpo, it seems more and more likely that a trade could be looming, but only time will tell.

For now, Doc Rivers has to find a way to prepare his team to win games, otherwise it won't just be Giannis out of Milwaukee.

