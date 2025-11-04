Bucks May Have 2 of NBA's Best Contracts With Breakout Stars, Says Insider
On a team like the Milwaukee Bucks, where one player takes up over a third of the team's payroll, finding value in young players who have the potential to turn into stars is vital.
That's what the Bucks might have on their hands in guards Ryan Rollins and AJ Green according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. While star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is making over $54 million this season, both young guards are on team-friendly deals that could allow Milwaukee to succeed in the postseason without having to make any moves by the distant NBA trade deadline.
More news: Bucks’ Kevin Porter Jr Suffers Major Injury Setback, Will Undergo Surgery
Rollins is making just $4 million this season as part of a three-year, $12 million pact with a player option after the 2026-27 season — essentially meaning the Bucks are guaranteed to get Rollins this and next season at this rate. Not a bad deal if you can get it.
The investment is proving to pay off, as Rollins has averaged 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. After the Bucks announced that starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. would miss approximately four weeks with a right knee meniscus injury, Rollins has resumed the starting role and has impressed in his increased usage.
More news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Warning to Rest of NBA
Rollins scored a career-high 32 points in Thursday nights' 120-110 win over the Golden State Warriors, adding three rebounds and eight assists on a night the Bucks were without Antetokounmpo.
“Sometimes you need the opportunity to go out there and show what you can do, and I’m happy that he’s doing well with his opportunity right now,” Bucks veteran forward Bobby Portis told The Athletic. “Hopefully, he can continue it for us, man. He’s been great for us on both ends of the floor, getting deflections, being on the right rotations, leading guys as well, using his voice, getting guys in the right position, so I’m proud of him.”
Multiple Developmental Success Stories
In addition to Rollins, AJ Green has given the Bucks good minutes since Porter's injury, averaging 28.3 minutes per game while shooting over 51 percent from three-point range. A shooter by trade, Green has scored 12.7 points per game while adding 2.7 rebounds.
Green is making just $2.3 million this season, but will receive a veteran extension beginning in 2026. The four-year, $45 million deal will keep Green in Milwaukee until the conclusion of the 2029-30 season.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.