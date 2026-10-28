Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8:10 p.m. ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: WVTV-DT2 - MyMilwaukee24 (Milwaukee), Space City Home Network (Houston),

Radio: WTMJ (Milwaukee), Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston)

VITALS: The Bucks were able to taste victory for the first time in 2026-27 on Monday, beating the Pacers 110-102. It was sweet, coming against division rival Indiana and Milwaukee product Tyrese Haliburton, whose 22 points and nine assist weren’t enough. New head coach Taylor Jenkins picked up win No. 1 and now looks to lead the Bucks to consecutive victories for the first time since Feb. 24-25, just after last season’s All-Star break.

Tyler Herro (23.5 ppg) has led his new team in scoring in three of the first four, adding 10 rebounds and seven assists to a game-high 23 points. Kel’el Ware added 16 points and 14 rebounds off the bench, while Ryan Rollins added 19 points and four assists. After having a chance to win every game despite an 0-3 start, the Bucks trailed to open the fourth and won the last 12 minutes 26-17 to secure their breakthrough.

Houston is one of four remaining unbeatens and has impressively defeated the Mavs, Spurs and Hawks (twice), which is noteworthy since those teams are a combined 6-2 in their other games. The Rockets defeated Atlanta at home on Monday, winning the back end of a home-and-home behind Alperen Sengun’s 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

The Bucks lead the Rockets in the regular season series 76-65 but lost both meetings in ‘25-’26. Houston won 122-115 in Milwaukee on Nov. 9, 2025. In the most recent game on April 1, the Rockets held serve at home 119-113 behind 27 points from Reed Sheppard. Ousmane Dieng led the Bucks with 36 points and 10 assists.

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Tari Eason

F/C Jabari Smith

G Fred VanVleet

G Amen Thompson

BUCKS

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G Tyler Herro

INJURY REPORT

ROCKETS

C Alperen Sengun, Out, Low Back Soreness

C Steven Adams: Out, Right Soleus Stain

G Marcus Smart: Questionable: Left Forearm Strain

F Julian Phillips: Out, G League - Two-way

G/F Quadir Copeland: Out, G League - Two-way

BUCKS

None

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Rockets -8.5 (-110), Bucks +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Rockets -310, Bucks +250

Total points scored: 227.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"I just thought it was a great opportunity on the second night of a back-to-back with certain matchups and it was a great learning opportunity for him, how he can be better some of those foul situations. Rebounding in particular, I thought his off-ball defense was great. We know what he's capable of and I just wanted to see it pretty early in the season." - Bucks HC Taylor Jenkins on rookie Nate Ament's contributions in Monday's win against the Pacers

STORYLINES:

Kuzma rebounds from rough start over first few weeks

Ware among top players in Milwaukee's first win

Bucks seek stoppers to aid leaky defense

SUMMARY:

A Bucks win, especially if powered by some of the younger players, would be a major momentum boost as Taylor Jenkins continues to try to build the program. And it would be something if Milwaukee gets two wins before Giannis Antetokounmpo's new team (Miami) gets one.

The Heat are in Atlanta on Wednesday night.