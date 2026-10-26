Hawks vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Oct. 26

For the second game in a row, the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks face off, this time at Toyota Center in Houston.

The Rockets pulled out a big win over the Hawks on Saturday, shooting lights out from beyond the arc (14-for-35) to pick up a seven-point road win. Since these teams are in opposite conferences, this is the final time they’ll play in the 2026-27 regular season. Pretty crazy since the first week wraps up tonight!

Houston is off to a 3-0 start with Fred VanVleet back in the fold, and it has a signature win over the San Antonio Spurs where Amen Thompson blocked Victor Wembanayama at the buzzer to win the game.

Meanwhile, Atlanta picked up two division opponents – Charlotte and Orlando – to open the season before falling at home to the Rockets on Saturday. Can Jalen Johnson and Co. bounce back on the road?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this rematch between two playoff contenders.

Hawks vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hawks +4.5 (-105)

Rockets -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Hawks: +170

Rockets: -205

Total

229.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Hawks vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 26

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, PSN, Atlanta News First, NBA League Pass

Hawks record: 2-1

Rockets record: 3-0

Hawks vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

RayJ Dennis – doubtful

Keshon Gilbert – doubtful

Jock Landale – available

Mouhamed Gueye – out

Jalen Wilson – doubtful

Henri Veesaar – out

Rockets Injury Report

Julian Phillips – out

Quadir Copeland – out

Marcus Smart – out

Steven Adams – out

Hawks vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Johnson OVER 16.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105)

Earlier on Monday, I shared my favorite prop bet for this game , where I’m focusing on Hawks star Jalen Johnson:

Atlanta Hawks wing Jalen Johnson is picking up right where he left off in his All-Star campaign in the 2025-26 season, averaging 21.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game while the Hawks are 2-1.

He has a second consecutive game against the Houston Rockets – this time in Houston – on Monday, and I think he’s undervalued when it comes to both his rebounding and passing.

Johnson had nine rebounds and 16 assists in a loss to Houston over the weekend, and he’s cleared 16.5 rebounds and assists in two of his three games this season, putting up at least 15 in every game.

Last season, Johnson averaged 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game, so he’s more than capable of putting up these types of numbers. Even though Houston has historically been a great defensive team under Ime Udoka, I think this line is way too low after Johnson’s performance on Saturday.

Hawks vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

Houston put together an impressive weekend, winning in San Antonio on Friday and in Atlanta on Saturday.

They’re favored at home in this game, but the Hawks are getting a lot of respect for a team that allowed Houston to shoot nearly 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3 in Saturday’s loss.

The Hawks have two nice road wins over Atlanta and Orlando to open the season, but neither of those teams are on the same level as Houston, which may be a contender for a top-three seed in the West.

There’s no doubt that the Rockets are a more organized bunch with Fred VanVleet at point guard, and they’re one of five teams that are 3-0 against the spread in the 2026-27 season.

Houston has a plus-10.2 net rating despite facing Atlanta, San Antonio and Dallas to open the season, and it easily covered this number in the win over Atlanta on Saturday. Even with Marcus Smart and Steven Adams out on Monday night, I don’t mind laying the points with the Rockets.

Pick: Rockets -4.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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