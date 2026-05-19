With the NBA Draft just a month away, speculation around the league is beginning to ramp up. Will the Washington Wizards select AJ Dybantsa at No. 1 overall, or could they look to trade down? If Dybantsa is off the board, who becomes the top target for the Utah Jazz? And what direction will the Los Angeles Clippers go at No. 5?

There are countless storylines surrounding this draft, but the biggest question still centers around Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Whether Milwaukee ultimately keeps its franchise superstar or pivots toward a different future, this draft will play a major role in shaping the roster moving forward. For the Bucks, it’s all about identifying the right talent and building the strongest possible foundation for the future — with or without Giannis.

Let's get to our Bucks Post NBA Draft Combine Mock Draft.

1). Washington Wizards - AJ Dybantsa, Forward, BYU

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) shoots against Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

With the No. 1 overall pick, the Wizards select an explosive three-level scorer with elite athleticism, advanced shot creation, and the ability to completely take over games offensively. At 6-foot-9, AJ Dybantsa also brings tremendous defensive upside and versatility, giving him the potential to become one of the NBA’s premier two-way wings.

2). Utah Jazz - Cameron Boozer, Forward, Duke

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) waits for the ball to be thrown into play as UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

By selecting Cameron Boozer, the Utah Jazz are getting one of the most polished offensive prospects in recent years. He has elite footwork, a high-level basketball IQ, and advanced playmaking for his size. With his ability to score inside, facilitate offense, rebound, and control the pace of a game gives him the makeup of a future franchise cornerstone.

3). Memphis Grizzlies - Darryn Peterson, Guard, Kansas

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Whoever selects Darryn Peterson is getting a dynamic scoring guard with elite off-ball movement, deep shooting range, and a natural ability to create offense at all three levels. His blend of shot-making, athleticism, and feel for the game gives him the upside to become one of the NBA’s most dangerous offensive guards.

4). Chicago Bulls - Caleb Wilson, Forward, North Carolina

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

An elite athlete with tremendous defensive versatility, transition scoring ability, and a nonstop motor that impacts every area of the game, Caleb Wilson has a lot to offer. His combination of size, speed, length, and rebounding gives him massive two-way upside and the potential to become a defensive game-changer at the NBA level.

5). Los Angeles Clippers (via IND) - Aday Mara, Center, Michigan

Michigan center Aday Mara (15) makes a jump shot against Indiana guard Conor Enright (5) during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After trading away Ivica Zubac there is a massive hole at center, and by also trading for Darius Garland at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Clippers elect to go with the giant from Michigan. Aday Mara is a 7-foot-3 center with intriguing upside thanks to his impressive touch, passing ability, and feel for the game. While he still needs to improve his foot speed and strength, his high basketball IQ and skillset make him one of the more fascinating developmental bigs in college basketball.

6). Brooklyn Nets - Darius Acuff, Guard, Arkansas

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives against High Point Panthers guard Rob Martin (3) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

After falling out of the top-four, the Nets make the most of it and snatch the best player availabe on the board. Darius Acuff Jr. is a score-first guard with clear star potential, thriving as an offensive engine thanks to his elite ball handling, advanced footwork, and ability to create space with side-steps and step-backs. His feel for the game, pick-and-roll scoring, and ability to get downhill with either hand make him one of the highest-upside offensive prospects in the class.

7). Sacramento Kings - Keaton Wagler, Guard, Illinois

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Kings fell from the fourth worst record in the league with the Sacramento Kings, to the 7th overall pick. They try to recreate what they did in 2020 when they drafted Tyrese Haliburton, and select the prospect everyone is comparing him too. Keaton Wagler is a talented combo guard known for his smooth shot creation, confidence scoring at all three levels, and strong feel for the game. His ability to play on or off the ball, knock down perimeter shots, and create offense for himself makes him one of the more intriguing guards in his class.

8). Atlanta Hawks (via NOLA) - Kingston Flemings, Guard, Houston

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Atlanta could go several ways here, but finding a downhill guard with eltie athleticism is a great fit with Alexander-Walker. Kingston Flemings is a dynamic guard with a smooth offensive game, capable of creating his own shot while also making plays for others. His blend of athleticism, scoring instincts, and confidence with the ball in his hands gives him the upside to become a high-level lead guard.

9). Dallas Mavericks - Labaron Philon Jr., Guard, Alabama

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) looks to pass during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With several guards on the board, the Mavericks elect for the standout guard from Alabama who gives them strengths on both sides of the ball. Labaron Philon is a crafty point guard who excels at controlling the pace of the game with his poise, playmaking, and ability to get into the paint. His combination of quickness, passing vision, and confidence as a three-level scorer makes him one of the more exciting young guards to watch.

10). Milwaukee Bucks - Mikel Brown Jr., Guard, Louisville

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) with the ball in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the tenth pick, Milwaukee adds the best guard prospect on the board, who just turned 20 at the beginning of April. Mikel Brown Jr. is an electric guard with elite speed, advanced ball handling in the pick-and-roll, and a polished offensive game that allows him to create shots for himself and others with ease. His combination of scoring instincts, court vision, and confidence running an offense has made him one of the premier guard prospects in his class.

11). Golden State Warriors - Yaxel Lendeborg, Forward, Michigan

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) on the court during the first half of the NCAA national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Steve Kerr back for another two-years, the Warriors go with the ready-now prospect, who might just become the Draymond Green replacement. Yaxel Lendeborg is a versatile forward who impacts winning with his rebounding, defensive versatility, and ability to facilitate offense from the frontcourt. His high motor, physicality, and improving offensive skill set make him one of the more intriguing two-way forwards in college basketball.

12). Oklahoma City Thunder - Allen Graves, Forward, Santa Clara

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) reacts after making a basket against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

If you've seen Santa Clara and Oklahoma City tied together before, it's because 4 years ago the Thunder broke consensus and selected Jalen Williams with the fourth overall pick. Fast forward four years, and they repeat history by taking another Bronco with the No. 12 pick.



Allen Graves showcased his efficiency by shooting 51.7% from the field and 41.6% from three, displaying the type of floor-spacing skill set every NBA team covets from a modern forward. While he may not overwhelm opponents athletically, his size, strength, defensive awareness, and high basketball IQ give him a strong chance to carve out a reliable role at the next level.

13). Miami Heat - Brayden Burries, Guard, Arizona

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) goes to the basket against Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Every Heat writer and podcaster is envisioning this pick being included in a Giannis trade, as they hope to pry away Milwaukee's franchise star. But assuming that the trade doesn't happen, they take the best player on the board. Brayden Burries has impressed on both ends of the floor this season with a mature approach, consistently playing with poise and confidence well beyond his years. His ability to score at all three levels, combined with his physicality and two-way upside, gives him the tools to become one of the biggest risers on draft night.

14). Charlotte Hornets - Cameron Carr, Guard-Forward, Baylor

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) scores a layup as Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

With two picks at 14 and 18, the Hornets take one of the best scoring guards in the draft, and somneone who had an awesome showing at the NBA Draft Combine. Cameron Carr could hear his name called anywhere from the late lottery to the middle of the first round depending on team fit, but his upside as a developing three-level scorer is easy to see. As he continues to add strength and improve defensively, his shot-making confidence and offensive versatility give him a real chance to outperform his draft projection.

15). Chicago Bulls (via POR) - Ebuka Okorie, Guard, Stanford

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) with the ball in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While the consensus is a bit lower on him than where I have him mocked, I expect Okorie to impress in workouts and be one of this year's draft risers. Ebuka Okorie powered Stanford’s offense as a dynamic point guard, combining strong playmaking with efficient three-level scoring both at the rim and from the perimeter. Defensively, he competes well and can apply solid on-ball pressure, though his smaller frame can be targeted by bigger, more physical guards.

16). Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX) - Nate Ament, Forward, Tennessee

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) attempts a shot during a NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game between Tennessee and Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adding a high ceiling, low floor talent at 16 after already taking an elite prospect at No. 3 is a dream scenario for the rebuilding Grizzlies. Nate Ament is a highly skilled forward with impressive shot-making ability, fluid athleticism, and the versatility to impact the game all over the floor. His combination of size, perimeter skill, and long-term upside has made him one of the most coveted prospects in his class.

17). Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI) - Hannes Steinbach, Forward-Center, Washington

Jan 21, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) shoots a three-point shot against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

As the Thunder begin to deal with financial decisions for their roster, adding strong young talent through the draft will be the key to helping them stay at the top of the food chain without losing any core pieces. A polished interior presence, Steinbach averaged 18.6 points and 11.6 rebounds, using his size and low-post scoring to dominate around the rim, with limited but respectable three-point shooting. He provides rim protection defensively but can struggle in space, and at 20 years old, adjusting to the pace of the NBA will be key to his development.

18). Charlotte Hornets (via ORL) - Morez Johnson Jr., Forward, Michigan

Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) dribbles against Indiana guard Aleksa Ristic (13) during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Hornets could have gone with a center here, but the upside of Johnson is too high to pass up o, and he provides them with one of the drafts best rebounders and defenders. Johnson is a dominant rebounder with a physical style, finishing efficiently at the rim while playing with a relentless motor. Though he lacks shooting range, his interior scoring, toughness, and defense-first impact have been key to Michigan’s success this season.

19). Toronto Raptors - Karim Lopez, Forward, New Zealand

Toronto is another team that could have gone with a guard or center here, but they elect to take the international prospect with high upside and pair him with their core. The Raptors take the 6-foot-8 wing Karim Lopez, a skilled ball-handler with significant offensive upside and the distinction of being Mexico’s top NBA prospect ever. With his size, toughness, high motor, and polished offensive game, Lopez fits the mold of a prototypical Thunder player.

20). San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) - Dailyn Swain, Guard-Forward, Texas

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) drives to the basket against Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Smart teams always draft well, and adding Swain to this Spurs team would be an instant fit. Dailyn Swain possesses significant upside with his 6-foot-8, 225-pound frame and defensive versatility, which has consistently stood out during his time at Texas. While his offensive game—particularly his outside shooting—remains a work in progress, scouts believe his physical tools, defensive instincts, and long-term potential could translate even better at the NBA level, giving him a chance to make an immediate impact defensively.

21). Detroit Pistons (via MIN) - Bennett Stirtz, Guard, Iowa

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) dribbles the ball against the Florida Gators in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Falling in blowout fashion of Game 7 in the Eastern Semifinals, the Pistons address their lack of guard depth by selecting the standout from Iowa. After helping Iowa make a statement with an upset over No. 1 seed Florida, Stirtz firmly put the Hawkeyes on the map. A poised and composed guard, his journey from Division II to starring at Iowa highlights his work ethic, and his blend of shooting and playmaking makes him an intriguing prospect.

22). Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU) - Tounde Yessoufou, Guard-Forward, Baylor

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) dribbles the ball up court against the Utah Utes during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The 76ers found a gem in Edgecombe last year with the 3rd overall pick, and elect to dip back into the Baylor Bears guard room with the freshman standout. Tounde Yessoufou is a powerful, aggressive wing who thrives attacking the basket with his strength, explosiveness, and relentless motor. His physical tools, defensive intensity, and improving perimeter game make him one of the most intriguing two-way prospects in his class.

23). Atlanta Hawks (via CLE) - Jayden Quaintance, Center, Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) slams home two as the Wildcats face the Bellarmine Knights at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on Dec. 23, 2025. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Atlanta went with Kingston Flemings at No. 8 overall, so they take the best available big on the board to add more depth to their center room. Quaintance is one of the most gifted defensive bigs in the class, combining elite length, athleticism, and rebounding, though his injury history raises concerns. If he can stay healthy, he has the upside to become one of the biggest steals in the draft.

24). New York Knicks - Koa Peat, Forward, Arizona

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) shoots the ball defended by Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) and guard Fletcher Loyer (2) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Ready for their second Eastern Conference Finals appearance, the New York Knicks add a young forward to their bench depth. After a breakout season at Arizona, the Knicks add a high-upside forward who uses his strength, physicality, and motor to exploit mismatches. While his shooting remains inconsistent and he may be slightly undersized for the position, he projects as a versatile, do-it-all four with intriguing long-term potential.

25). Los Angeles Lakers - Chris Cenac, Center, Houston

Houston's Chris Cenac Jr. (5) cheers during a second-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Houston Cougars and Texas A&M Aggies at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Lakers have several decisions to make this summer, but addressing the center depth is a massive priority. Chris Cenac Jr. is a mobile, high-upside big man who impacts the game with his rim protection, rebounding, and developing offensive skill set. His combination of length, athleticism, and defensive instincts gives him intriguing long-term potential as a modern two-way center.

26). Denver Nuggets - Joshua Jefferson, Forward, Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) shoots the ball over around Texas Tech Red Raiders forward LeJuan Watts (3) and Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Luke Bamgboye (9) during the second half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball showdown on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ending the season with a first round playoff loss is not something Denver fans are used to seeing with Nikola Jokic led teams. This draft gives them the opportunity to add a proven college veteran who will fit in nicely to their system. Jefferson brings physicality, playmaking, and a strong feel for the game, impacting winning in multiple ways. While he needs to improve his three-point shooting and perimeter defense, he projects as a reliable glue guy whose all-around contributions should translate well to the NBA.

27). Boston Celtics - Henri Veesaar, Center, North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) dunks the ball Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While adding a center at No. 27 is no guarantee for success, the Celtics have to lean big man here in order to address the biggest area of weakness on their team, Henri Veesaar is a skilled stretch big who impacts the game with his floor spacing, rim protection, and feel as a modern frontcourt player. His combination of size, mobility, and developing offensive versatility gives him intriguing upside as a two-way center at the next level.

28). Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) - Christian Anderson, Guard, Texas Tech

Mar 3, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Minnesota is rumored to be a team that could make big moves this summer, and most expect them to revisit calls they made at the NBA Trade Deadline with the Milwaukee Bucks, This pick could be valuable for the Timberwolves though, as Christian Anderson provides them with much needed ball handling. Anderson is a skilled three-level scorer who thrives both on and off the ball, pairing his offensive versatility with a strong feel for the game. While he needs to add strength to his lean frame, his high basketball IQ and competitiveness help make up for any athletic limitations.

29). Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS) - Isaiah Evans, Guard-Forward, Duke

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Cleveland could go several ways here, but they take one of the best guards left on the board in Isaiah Evans. Evans is a smooth-scoring wing with deep shooting range, natural shot-making instincts, and the ability to create offense from all three levels. His length, confidence as a scorer, and offensive upside make him one of the more intriguing perimeter prospects in his class.

30). Dallas Mavericks (via OKC)- Zuby Ejiofor, Forward, St. John’s

Mar 14, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) reacts in the closing moments of the second half of the men's Big East Conference Tournament Championship against the Connecticut Huskies at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Dallas took Philon Jr. with the 9th overall pick, and closes the first-round of the draft by taking a defensive minded four. Zuby Ejiofor is a physical, high-motor forward who thrives around the basket with his rebounding, interior scoring, and relentless energy on both ends of the floor. His toughness, defensive activity, and ability to consistently make hustle plays give him the tools to carve out a valuable frontcourt role at the next level.

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