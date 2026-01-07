Milwaukee Bucks-Golden State Warriors Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Jan. 7, 9:00 p.m. CST, Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV

Radio: AM 620/103.3 FM (Milwaukee), 95.7 FM The Game

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (16-20) and Golden State Warriors (19-18) meet for the second of two regular season matchups, with the Bucks winning the first in October. The two teams split the season series 1-1 in 2024-2025 as well as 2023-2024, 2022-2023, 2021-2022 and 2020-2021. The Bucks are 88-61 all-time versus the Warriors during the regular season, including 51-22 in home games and 35-39 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Kevin Porter Jr.

C Myles Turner

F AJ Green

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

WARRIORS

G Stephen Curry

G Moses Moody

C Quinten Post

F Jimmy Butler III

F Draymond Green

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks +6.5 (-110), Warriors -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Bucks +200, Warriors -245

Total points scored: 229.5 (over -106, under -114)

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck

WARRIORS

Draymond Green: Questionable - Ankle

Gary Payton II: Questionable - Ankle

Seth Curry: Out - Back

L.J. Cryer: Out - Back

QUOTABLE

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on not getting the ball quite as much with two budding young guards: "I really don't care. I'm at a point in my career that I just want to help my team win. Obviously, do I believe that I can facilitate, that I can make plays? Yeah. Do I believe that I gotta give them space for them to grow? Yeah."

"Seven assists or more, I've won 69 percent of my games, and eight assists and more, 73 percent of my games. So pretty much, when I'm the point guard, we win. No, but just give them space to grow man, I think they're playing great. We are going to need them to make plays, especially when we're playing on the road and playing big games, now that we're trying to dig ourselves out of this hole, deep in the Playoffs, they're going to have to make plays."

