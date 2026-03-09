Pack it up, pack it in, the Bucks are done

There was a time, oh so not long ago, when it seemed as if the Milwaukee Bucks were building momentum for a furious, fantastical finish.

The team had found some footing behind its backcourt, the additions were adding value, and Giannis Antetokounmpo was preparing to return from more than a month-long absence to fuel the late push. Now the backcourt is struggling, the depth is depleted, Giannis is out again (even if not for long this time) and any illusions have evaporated.

The Bucks, as constituted currently, are not a playoff team.

They're not even a play-in team.

That was embarrassingly evident again in Milwaukee's 130-91 lie-down against the Orlando Magic on Sunday night, a loss that dropped the Bucks 4.5 games behind the Charlotte Hornets for the 10th spot (the final Play-in spot) in the Eastern Conference. It doesn't appear Milwaukee is catching Charlotte, or even coming close, and it certainly isn't getting to the 9th spot, where the Atlanta Hawks sit; the Bucks are now six games behind because the Hawks have won six straight.

Paolo Banchero scored 33 for Orlando, which was still without Franz Wagner; the Magic backcourt of Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs combined for 38 on 13-of-21 shooting. The Bucks were down 12 at the half, but got blitzed in the third quarter, 33-15.

The game has ended. pic.twitter.com/pAHJk3cQC1 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 9, 2026

The Bucks' media relations team posted "the game has ended," but might as well have said the season. The boost the Bucks hoped to get from Giannis's return hasn't materialized, and now Kevin Porter Jr. is missing time as well. Milwaukee got 35 points off the bench from Cam Thomas and Bobby Portis, but almost nothing from its starters other than Jericho Sims, who made all five of his shots.

But he was also a minus-30.

Three starters -- Ousmane Dieng, AJ Green and Myles Turner -- combined to make 3-of-21 shots. Turner, the big free agent acquisition, has consistently struggled in the games Antetokounmpo has missed.

Unfortunately, there have been too many nights like this from too many in the supporting cast, and the season is sunk. While Giannis has wanted to prove he could take the team to the playoffs, even though it would require the Play-in route, it's hard to see any path there now. The more likely scenario is the team shutting him down, and hoping to convince him over the summer that next season can be better.