Bucks won't have Giannis, Porter, in key clash vs. Orlando Magic

The Milwaukee Bucks look to win consecutive games for just the second time since the All-Star break, but will need to upset the Orlando Magic without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Porter Jr. in order to pull it off.

Antetokounmpo was officially ruled out on Sunday afternoon and will be absent for the 30th time this season in a no-rest situation for Milwaukee. He played his third game since returning from a calf injury and logged 27 minutes, scoring 27 points and adding nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals in a 113-99 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Because Utah put up a fight deep into the fourth after falling behind early by double-digits through a 13-point first quarter, the Bucks couldn't afford to sit the "Greek Freak" down to give him a chance to play vs. the Magic. He's been ruled out due to calf injury management.

This will be the third straight matchup where Antetokounmpo is unavailable for the Bucks against the Magic as he was still on the mend when Milwaukee played a pair of games in Orlando prior to the All-Star break on Feb. 9-11.

Cam Thomas, having just been signed after getting his release from the Brooklyn Nets, scored 34 points to complement a Kevin Porter Jr. triple-double (18 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists) the last time these teams played each other, so he'll probably be counted on off the bench to help make up for the absent production.

Porter has also been ruled out against the Magic, sitting his second consecutive game due to right knee synovitis. In order to pull off an upset, Rivers will need newcomers Ousmane Dieng and Thomas to produce as catalysts.

This is the final meeting of the season between Orlando and Milwaukee and will decide whether the Bucks can extend their run of winning or tying a season series against the Magic to 14 seasons.

The Magic last won a season series from Milwaukee in 2011-12, but have gone 14-35 since, which includes an upset loss (116-108) in the final game prior to the break.

Ironically, Antetokounmpo last played against the Magic in a 111-109 loss on March 8, 2025, scoring 37 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. One year later, he'll be unavailable as his Bucks hope to pull off an upset to stay on the heels of the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 10 seed, entering Sunday's action four games back.

Milwaukee was outscored by 45 points vs. the Celtics and Hawks in going 0-2 upon Antetokounmpo's return from a 14-game absence prior to defeating Utah.