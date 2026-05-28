Giannis Antetokounmpo Would Reportedly Consider a Reunion with Damian Lillard

Another day, another report that doesn't give us the resolution of the Giannis Antetokounmpo saga. Now, it's Chris Haynes who yet again had a report on Giannis, which is intriguing because he is related to Giannis through marriage. But the latest report goes against everything we have heard in recent weeks, although we have heard this new noise before.

But Chris Haynes said there is a "mystery team" and he later explained it:

“I do believe if Portland were to come with something really serious, I do believe Giannis would at least consider It. It wouldn’t be a situation where he would just say ‘nah. Throw it in the trash.” Chris Haynes

Chris Haynes says Giannis Antetokounmpo would ‘consider’ playing in Portland:



“I do believe if Portland were to come with something really serious, I do believe Giannis would at least consider It. It wouldn’t be a situation where he would just say ‘nah. Throw it in the trash.”… https://t.co/TkhWJRAoOx pic.twitter.com/WRlaD60JKd — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) May 28, 2026

Now joining the Trailblazers would reunite Giannis with Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday -- who Giannis won a Championship with-- and sending Giannis to Milwaukee would actually have some intrigue to Milwaukee's front office.

"Starting the night of the draft, Portland can trade up to four firsts, And as part of the Damian Lillard trade, Portland controls the Bucks' first rounders from 2028 to 2030. The Trail Blazers can swap in 2028 and 2030 while also having the most and least favorable 2029 first of their own, Boston and Milwaukee."

The question then becomes, what else would Portland send back, the Picks alone, although strong, won't be enough and Portland would likely have to part with first time All-Star Deni Avdija. A package that headlines Avdija, and Milwaukee's old picks could certainly be enough to get Milwaukee to bite, the question then becomes whether or not Haynes report is accurate, would Giannis sign an extension in Portland?

Portland was the 8 seed this past season, they are on the rise, and will get Damian Lillard back next year, do they think they are a Giannis away?

This also isn't the first time we have heard these rumors as Jake Fischer said this a few weeks back:

“When it comes to Dundon's first NBA offseason in charge, I've heard from multiple league sources that the Blazers are expected to emerge as a prime trade suitor for Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo.” Jake Fischer

During the trade deadline, we had heard reports that Damian Lillard was trying to recruit Giannis to Portland, so this isn't just a report for attention, this has serious weight. As we approach the NBA Draft the Giannis rumors are sure to ramp up, and the deal will be done soon.

Damian Lillard has been trying to recruit Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Portland Trail Blazers, per @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/xip6MrEx0Y — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) February 3, 2026

There is a very real possibility we could see Giannis reunite with Damian Lillard.