It’s a new day, and a new team is apparently interested in exploring a trade for the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo. According to Marc J. Spears, the Washington Wizards are expected to explore a potential trade for Giannis.

The Wizards are a potential trade suitor for Giannis Antetokounmpo, per @MarcJSpears



“I basically was told by a very good source that they're going to explore their options and I think that with some of the young talent that they have why not, right?”



(Via @957thegame) pic.twitter.com/V8EGbl8ZAE — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 25, 2026

He said

“I basically was told by a very good source that they're going to explore their options, and I think that with some of the young talent that they have, why not, right?”

This is not surprising to me. During the NBA Trade Deadline, it was reported that four teams were very interested in acquiring Giannis, including the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors, and the Los Angeles Lakers. When the Bucks did not trade Giannis during the NBA Trade Deadline, it was expected that more teams would inquire about him during the offseason.

Why Would Washington Even Consider This?

The Washington Wizards have been a bad team for a very long time. They have been rebuilding for the past six years and have finished near the bottom of the Eastern Conference for the last three seasons. The Wizards won the NBA Lottery and now possess the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which could be a franchise-changing asset.

The question is, would Washington actually consider trading the No. 1 pick for Giannis? Usually, young rebuilding teams keep their draft capital with the hopes of drafting a franchise superstar, especially in a loaded draft class. However, the Wizards have made some interesting moves this past season, acquiring both Anthony Davis and Trae Young. Could the Wizards create a new big three with Giannis and become a contender in the East?

What Could The Wizards Offer?

Assuming the Wizards want to keep both Anthony Davis and Trae Young, the best thing they can offer is the No. 1 pick. The next tricky part is matching Giannis’ salary. The Wizards would have to send over a plethora of young players to get this done.

Wizards Receive:

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks Receive:

Mar 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) shoots over Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis (7) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Alex Sarr

Bilal Coulibaly

Tre Johnson

Jaden Hardy

Cam Whitmore

Bub Carrington

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

2028 First-round pick

​This could be a huge win for the Milwaukee Bucks. If the Bucks trade Giannis, they will be in full rebuild mode, and acquiring the No. 1 pick in this year's draft could change their future trajectory. As we get closer to the NBA Draft, we could see more teams enter the woodwork and create a bidding war for Giannis. The Wizards are now one of those teams and could have an enticing offer that the Bucks may not be able to refuse.