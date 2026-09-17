Grading Every Milwaukee Bucks Projected Starter for the 2026-27 Season

The Milwaukee Bucks are entering a completely different era now that Giannis Antetokounmpo is gone. The Bucks are a much younger, rebuilding team, and they will go through some growing pains. The Bucks should have two new starters, both acquired in the Giannis deal. Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyler Herro both project to be starters. Ryan Rollins, who had a great season last year, is also expected to start at point guard this year.

Then you still have veterans Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner who should round out the starting lineup. I don’t expect the Bucks to have a good season next year, but I do expect some of their starters to have good seasons.

Ryan Rollins: B

Apr 5, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. (4) drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't think we talked enough about how good Ryan Rollins was last season.

He averaged 17.3 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds while shooting better than 40 percent from three. Those aren't numbers you brush aside, especially from a 24-year-old guard who is now getting an even bigger opportunity.

If Rollins can take another leap, he should be in the mix for the Most Improved Player Award. I think Rollins will fit well next to his new teammate, Tyler Herro. Herro should be more ball-dominant, and that’s ok;; Rollins has shown he can play off-ball and still succeed. Rollins is a very good shooter and an improving playmaker. His two-way ability will also be beneficial, and he will guard the tougher assignments each night.

The Bucks might have found something here, and I'm expecting another big season from him.

Tyler Herro: B+

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) goes to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the player I'm most excited to watch in Milwaukee.

We've seen Herro score at a high level before. He is a very talented, gifted scorer and a former All-Star. The one thing is, we haven’t seen consistency outside that lone All-Star season.

The Bucks are going to need him to score, create and probably take more shots than he ever has before. I actually think he's ready for that challenge; the only thing is, can he stay healthy?

As long as Herro is healthy, I expect him to put up big scoring numbers for the Bucks. He will be the focal point on offense and should have very high usage. I think he'll put up some of the best numbers of his career.

Jaime Jaquez Jr: B+

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) handles the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think Jaquez will have a great season with the Bucks.

His rookie year with the Miami Heat was impressive. His second season was a major disappointment, then he bounced back and reminded everyone why Miami was so high on him in the first place.

Jaquez has a real opportunity to grow and develop with the Bucks in his role. He will help attack the paint and work as a secondary ball-handler in the starting unit. Jaquez can do it all, and his versatility will not go unnoticed.

Jaquez has one glaring weakness, and we all know what the conversation is.

Can he shoot?

If that three-point shot becomes respectable, everything changes for him. Defenders won't be able to sag off, driving lanes get bigger, and suddenly everything he already does well becomes more dangerous.

He's still young enough to improve, and I think a new situation could help. I'm expecting a solid season and wouldn't be shocked if Jaquez becomes one of Milwaukee's better long-term pieces from the Giannis trade.

Kyle Kuzma: C+

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) during warmups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Kuzma will not be a part of the Bucks' long-term future. Can he help the Bucks this season as a former NBA champ and veteran? Of course! Do I think he should be a major part of whatever the Bucks are building next? Probably not.

That's why this season feels different for him. He's 31, on an expiring contract, and Milwaukee suddenly has several young players it needs to evaluate. At some point, those timelines will collide.

For now, Kuzma can give them scoring and rebounding and help take pressure off some of the younger players.

So I'm giving him a C+. Not because I think Kuzma is suddenly a bad player, but because I'm not convinced this marriage lasts the entire season.

Myles Turner: B-

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) drives for the basket in front of Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turner is another one I'm watching closely, because Milwaukee has a decision to make at center.

We already know what Turner brings to the floor; he is a rim protector and a stretch five. He will also give the Bucks a veteran presence in the starting lineup. Putting a shooting center next to Herro and Rollins makes sense offensively, and he doesn't need 15 shots every night to make an impact.

If Milwaukee really is looking toward the future, you eventually have to give Kel’el Ware an opportunity and find out exactly what you have. You don’t want Turner blocking his development.

That's why I wouldn't be surprised if Turner's name comes up in trade conversations.

Until then, I expect him to be a solid veteran as usual. He will put up similar numbers as last season, and that will be valuable for a young team.