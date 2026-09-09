Previewing the Milwaukee Bucks Point Guards for the 2026-2027 Season

When people look at the Milwaukee Bucks roster after the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, they immediately think they're going to be one of the worst teams in the league. Of course, when a team loses a player like Antetokounmpo, the impact is going to be monumental and the team is going to take a step back.

However, there is talent on the roster even with the two-time MVP gone, specifically at the point guard spot. A player who's coming off a breakout season, a crafty guard who makes other around him better and a young guard who has tremendous potential, gives the Bucks a solid trio of guards heading into next season. .

1. Ryan Rollins

Mar 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) reaches for the ball against Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Ryan Rollins, this could be one of the most important seasons in his career. Two seasons ago, Rollins found himself on the court with the Bucks after two short stints with the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards, doing the dirty work and making the most of his opportunity.

After averaging 6.2 points per game while shooting 48.7% from field and 40.8% from the 3-point line, no one would expect what was going to unfold the following season.

Due to some injuries in the rotation, Rollins was able to earn more minutes and broke out during the 2025-26 season, averaging 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game on 47.2% shooting from the field and 40.6% from the 3-point line.

He was one of the few bright spots for Milwaukee, as he was the most consistent player on the team, starting in 67 of his 74 games, and made an impact on both ends of the court. Now, with the departure of Giannis Antetokounmpo, his role is bound to increase, even with the addition of players like Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakučionis.

He'll continue his role as the team's starting point guard as someone who can distribute the ball, score off the dribble and take responsibility for defending some of the opposing team's best players.

2. Kevin Porter Jr.

Mar 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (7) drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Kevin Porter Jr. was sidelined and missed the majority of the season with a torn meniscus and needed arthroscopic surgery for Synovitis in his right knee, he was the team's second-leading scorer.

He averaged 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 46.5% from the field in 38 games last year.

Porter Jr. struggled with his efficiency from the 3-point line, but made up for it by excelling with the ball in hands whether he was creating a shot for himself, or for his teammates. On 2-pointers alone, he shot 52% and that was thanks to his quick downhill drives and ability to finish around the rim.

2025-26 Leaders in Drives per game + Drive FG%…



Getting down hill pic.twitter.com/FXyCbILc0Q — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) July 8, 2026

There's been conversations on whether him or Rollins should be the starting point guard next season, and with Porter Jr. needing the ball in hands to create, I think he'll best suit leading the second unit off the bench.

Porter Jr.'s future is also uncertain as he enters the last year of his contract and exercised his $5.39 million player option this offseason, but for now, he'll be a solid role player for the Bucks next season.

3. Kasparas Jakučionis

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Any time you get traded after your rookie season, it's going to be a hard adjustment, and that's going to be the case for Jakučionis next season.

He was a part of the Antetokounmpo trade that sent him to Milwaukee, and was one of the pieces that the Heat did not necessarily want to give up, but eventually added him to the deal.

The Heat attempted to substitute Davion Mitchell into the Giannis trade package instead of Kasparas Jakučionis, per @sam_amick.



Milwaukee declined the offer. pic.twitter.com/zTW1pR1xLn — SleeperHeat (@SleeperHeat) June 23, 2026

Drafted out of Illinois with the 20th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Jakučionis showed glimpses of what he can bring to a team while he was in Miami. In 53 games, he averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 42.3% from the 3-point line.

His numbers didn't pop off the page, but what did was he playmaking, defense and 3-point shooting. Everything is earned when playing for Erik Spoelstra and the Heat, so the fact that Jakučionis was able to appear in 53 games, including starting in 12 of them isn't by surprise.

His value stems from his upside with being 20 years old and standing 6-foot-5 at the point guard position. The more opportunities and experience he gets on the court, the more he can develop into the player that can be a foundational piece for the future in Milwaukee.

The Bucks have a hoard of guards on their roster, so finding consistent minutes might hard to come by. But for a team that's rebuilding and looking towards the future, Milwaukee is going to have to find ways to get him on the court.