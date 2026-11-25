The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for their first win streak since Feb. 24-25 as they host the Brooklyn Nets and are in a favorite’s role for only the second time all season since losing their home opener to Chicago where they were also given a slight edge. The visitors own the East’s second-worst mark (3-13) and hope to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Bucks snapped their 13-game skid on Monday in Toronto for their first road conquest. Milwaukee pulled a 116-111 upset behind 32 points from Tyler Herro on the heels of a 50-point game in Philadelphia, contributing a team-high eight assists. Myles Turner matched a season-high with 11 rebounds and set the tone defensively. With a visit to Detroit before home games vs. the Thunder, Spurs and Knicks, this will likely be the most realistic chance to pick up a third win until deep into December’s opening week.

Brooklyn is on the second leg of a four-game road trip that opened with a 142-116 loss despite Julius Randle’s 29 points in his return to Minnesota. Visits to Toronto and Charlotte are on deck for the Nets, which has gone 3-8 this month and last won on Nov. 11 in New Orleans. Like the Bucks, they have not defeated a team with a winning record.

The Bucks lead the Nets in the all-time series 116-82 in a series that dates back to 1976-77 and the then-New York Nets arriving from the ABA. Milwaukee won the first six but have dropped five of the past eight despite Brooklyn languishing towards the bottom of the East standings. The Bucks won the most recent encounter 125-107 on April 10, getting 35 points from shooter A.J. Green, who memorably drained 11 3-pointers.

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 8:10 p.m. ET, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: WVTV-DT2 - MyMilwaukee24 (Milwaukee), YES! Network (Brooklyn)

Radio: WTMJ (Milwaukee), WFAN (Brooklyn)

PROJECTED STARTERS

NETS

F Michael Porter Jr.

F Julius Randle

C Day’Ron Sharpe

G Mikel Brown Jr.

G Danny Wolf

BUCKS

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Tyler Herro

G Ryan Rollins

INJURY REPORT

NETS

G Nolan Traore: Out, Right Hamstring Strain

F Joshua Jefferson: Out, G League - On Assignment

F Tyler Bilodeau: Out, G League - Two-way

G Drake Powell: Out, G League - On Assignment

F/G Chaney Johnson: Out, G League - Two-way

G Ben Saraf: Out, G League - On Assignment

BUCKS

None

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Bucks -1.5 (-106), Nets +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Bucks -117, Nets +101

Total points scored: 234.5 (Over -107, Under -113)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"They’re a good team, they are an NBA team and they have talent on their team as well." - Raptors HC Dark Rajakovic regarding losing to the Bucks at home. The comment wasn’t well-received by Toronto fans