The Milwaukee Bucks bring the NBA’s worst record (1-16) north of the border as they attempt to win for the first time in November and snap a 13-game losing streak. The Bucks fell 132-129 on Sunday afternoon, getting 50 points from Tyler Herro and nearly earning an overtime session that was denied after officials correctly ruled that a 3-pointer that would’ve tied the game was released just after buzzer.

Herro played 40 minutes, but didn’t appear on the injury report ahead of this game and won’t be rested. We’ll see if he plays his normal allotment of minutes on the heels of his big afternoon. Herro hit seven 3-pointers and all 13 of his free throws, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out seven assists in an epic performance.

Toronto has gotten off to a rotten 6-10 start that currently ranks 10th in the East. Following a 121-107 win on Nov. 6 at Fiserv Forum, the Raptors lost six consecutive games before snapping that skid on Nov. 20 in a 105-102 win in nearby Detroit, getting 29 points from All-Star forward Scottie Barnes, who missed the game in Milwaukee with a groin injury, joining would-be starters Kawhi Leonard and Immanuel Quickley as absent. Leonard remains out and will be joined by RJ Barrett in being absent from the lineup on Monday, but Barnes and Quickley should both be in the mix.

The Bucks lead the Raptors in the all-time series 62-51 despite losing the last four meetings, including a 128-100 result on Nov, 4, 2025 in the last game played in Canada. Milwaukee’s last win came on Oct. 24 of last season (122-116) at Scotiabank Arena.

Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 23, 7:40 p.m. ET, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

TV: WVTV-DT2 - MyMilwaukee24 (Milwaukee), TSN Sportsnet (Toronto)

Radio: WTMJ (Milwaukee)

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Tyler Herro

G Ryan Rollins

RAPTORS

F Scottie Barnes

F Allen Graves

C Jakob Poeltl

G Immanuel Quickley

G Ja’Kobe Walter

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

F Ousmane Dieng, Out: Left Finger Fracture

G Kam Jones: Out, G League - Two-way

F/C Bogoljub Markovic: Out, G League - On Assignment

RAPTORS

F Kawhi Leonard: Out, Left Knee Injury Management

F/G RJ Barrett: Out, Right Hamstring Strain

F/C Collin Murray-Broyles: Probable, Concussion Protocol

C Nate Bittle: Out, G League - Two-way

G Jaden Bradley: Questionable, Right Ankle Sprain

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Raptors -10.5 (-107), Bucks +10.5 (-113)

Moneyline: Raptors -467, Bucks +360

Total points scored: 222.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"Obviously it felt good to get back on track for myself, wish it could’ve come with a W. It was a great, tough game for us, both sides of the ball. My teammates found me, we were able to keep the game close and put it in our hands to try and win at the end. We’ve just gotta keep continue to keep fighting." - Bucks guard Tyler Herro on his 50-point night vs. Philadelphia