How much would Peyton Watson change the Bucks outlook this season?

For more than a month, we've heard how the Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the main teams linked to Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson this offseason.

Denver's financial situation has ultimately forced them to make a tough decision regarding Watson's contract request and as a result, has made them explore possible trade scenarios with different teams.

It was reported by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints earlier this month that Milwaukee has been the most likely team to acquire Watson in a sign-and-trade among the potential destinations. With the possibility of the Bucks potentially landing Watson, it has raised the question of how much would Watson change Bucks' outlook this season.

All eyes are still on Milwaukee in the Peyton Watson sweepstakes.



“Milwaukee is the team many around the league have pointed to as the most likely to land Watson in a sign-and-trade.” — @BrettSiegelNBA



(via @ClutchPoints) pic.twitter.com/vRxrHL3Q45 — SleeperBucks (@SleeperBucksNBA) August 7, 2026

Here's what our panelists think.

Alex Golden

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the rebuilding process, and adding any young talent to their roster is the right thing to do. Peyton Watson has blossomed in Denver, and if the Bucks are able to land him, this could expedite their rebuild. He's a two-way wing with good size and elite athleticism.

On the flip side, Nikola Jokic is one of the best players in the NBA, and he makes everyone around him better. Larry Bird used to tell people that he would never sign or trade for players who played with LeBron James because he makes them so much better than they are without him. You could make that same argument for The Joker.

You never want to overpay for a guy whose ceiling could just be a quality role player, but Milwaukee has the green light to take these types of low-risk moves.

Watson, without question, has the potential to have a bigger breakout season if given a larger role, and if he does that for Milwaukee, it could be similar to when Lauri Markkanen got traded to Utah. It's all about the right place with the right opportunity, and Watson is a skilled wing who can help this Bucks team grow into something special in the future.

Tre Allen

The addition of Peyton Watson to the Milwaukee Bucks would give them an athletic, two-way wing who's coming off an career year with the Denver Nuggets. Milwaukee is in a position to improve its roster as a rebuilding team, and if they can add him to a young team, then they should try.

He proved that he could score and shoot the ball efficiency, but it always help to have a three-time MVP as your teammate. One of the main concerns for the Bucks if they were to trade for him is can he continue his production on a significantly worse team. The Nuggets faced a similar situation with Christian Braun when they gave him a five-year $125 million deal after a career year, which he followed up by an injury riddled year with poor efficiency.

It's not say that it's going to happen Watson, but it's risk you're going to have to take with a young player. However, I think a player like Watson who was a 20-point scorer without Nikola Jokić last season, has the potential to breakout again with a larger role.

Peyton Watson last season:



With Jokic — Without Jokic —

11.7 PPG 22.1 PPG

4.5 RPG 5.8 RPG

1.2 3PM 2.3 3PM

39.0 3P% 44.3 3P% pic.twitter.com/jWtfGFu922 — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 27, 2026

He's only 23 years old and not only would he make an instant impact on the court, but also helps solidify a wing for the future.

Ethan J. Skolnick

While it's tough to see anything -- short of major injuries to several East contenders -- getting the Bucks into the top eight this season, there are building blocks that the organization can establish for the near future.

Watson would be one, and if all he costs from a personnel standpoint is something from the team's backcourt glut, it makes a lot of sense to go after him. Milwaukee is not as rich with options in the frontcourt, though Kel'el Ware, Nate Ament and even Ousmane Dieng all have promise in their own ways -- but Watson has the extra appeal of having already competed in meaningful NBA games. He and Jaime Jaquez Jr. would give the Bucks two very different looks at the forward spots.

Even with his presence, the Bucks are likely to lose more than they win this season, but those reps will matter in the near future. He has the athletic profile that fits with what Taylor Jenkins is looking to establish. And it will be valuable to see which guards with whom he most quickly connects, as the Bucks make decisions about financial futures.