The Milwaukee Bucks are still looking to build their young core after trading away Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat.

The Nuggets are in active sign-and-trade discussions with the Bucks, Cavaliers and Clippers on Peyton Watson, per @ShamsCharania.



If Denver doesn’t deal Watson, taking the qualifying offer to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027 appears likely due to failed negotiations. pic.twitter.com/obbOkH4Kpg — Evan Sidery (@esidery) August 6, 2026

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Denver Nuggets are in active sign-and-trade discussions involving forward Peyton Watson with the Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers. If the Nuggets cannot reach a deal this offseason, Watson is expected to take his qualifying offer and become an unrestricted free agent in 2027. If Milwaukee has a legitimate chance of trading for Watson, they should really go for it.

Watson Is Just Beginning to Scratch the Surface

Watson had the best season of his young career last year. He has steadily improved every single season, and he put up solid numbers across the board. He averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1 assist and 1.4 blocks per game. Those numbers don't jump off the screen, but for those who paid attention, they saw the growth and potential.

He became one of Denver's most versatile defenders, using his athleticism and instincts to guard multiple positions. He is one of the best weak-side rim protectors for his position in the league. Watson consistently made winning plays that don't always show up in the box score.

On the offensive end, he continued to develop off-ball as a cutter, transition finisher, and spot-up shooter. His confidence grew throughout the season, and he looked far more comfortable playing meaningful minutes. What was also very encouraging was his three-point shooting. He shot 41% from deep on 3.6 attempts. As his offensive ability improves, he will gain ever more confidence and should become more than just a three-and-D role player.

Milwaukee Could Unlock His Game

The Bucks are entering a new era after moving on from Giannis. The Bucks should remain somewhat competitive while rebuilding their foundation. The Bucks are auditioning a lot of new young players and are trying to find their long-term commitments. Watson at age 24 fits the Bucks timeline perfectly. In Denver, he had to fight for minutes and the main reason he had extended minutes last season was due to injuries across the roster. In Milwaukee, Watson would play a ton and would take on even more offensive responsibility and that is exactly what he needs.

I honestly believe Watson is one of those players who is going to break out the moment he gets a bigger opportunity.

He's already an elite athlete, has the tools to become one of the better defensive wings in basketball, and continues to improve offensively every season. If his jumper becomes more consistent and he gets more chances with the ball in his hands, I think he has All-Star-level upside.

This Is the Type of Move Milwaukee Should Be Making

The Bucks need to try to add as much young talent as they possibly can on the roster. This move would not come without any risk. Watson is seeking a lucrative raise, and if he doesn’t pan out, then the Bucks could be stuck in an unfavorable position. He has proven that he can improve each season as long as he keeps getting usage and the opportunity. Milwaukee would be betting on upside while also adding a player who can help immediately on the defensive end.

Watson has all the tools to become one of the NBA's next breakout wings, and if he lands in Milwaukee, I wouldn't be surprised if he eventually develops into one of the faces of the franchise's next core.