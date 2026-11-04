In the Milwaukee Bucks game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, head coach Taylor Jenkins decided to make a change to the starting lineup, choosing to start rookie guard Brayden Burries over Ryan Rollins.

Rollins had high expectations after coming off a career year where he averaged over 17 points per game on 47% shooting from the field and 40% from the 3-point line, but has struggled to start the season. Only averaging 11 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 34.5% from the field and 26.3% from the 3-point line, Jenkins wanted to change things up by giving Burries the opportunity after a 1-5 start to the year.

The rookie had a great summer league and brought it to the preseason where his efficiency might've been low, but showed that he was productive as he averaged 14 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

He's tried to carry over the production to the regular season and heading into the game against the Timberwolves, it's been up-and-down, but he showed flashes. His first career start was also one of those downs.

In 26 minutes, Burries recorded nine points and nine rebounds on 4-for-15 shooting from the field and 1-for-7 from the 3-point line in the 112-100 loss to Minnesota. He was aggressive finding his shot, especially in the first half and had open looks, but they didn't fall.

Even though his shot wasn't falling, he did crash the boards grabbing four of his nine rebounds on the offensive end, and added an element that Jenkins wanted to establish with his new team. Last season the Bucks were ranked No. 23 in the league in pace and last in fast break points per game.

This year it's been a different story as Milwaukee ranks No. 2 in the league in pace, and No. 13 fast break points per game. It's clear that Jenkins wants his team to get up-and-down the court and push the pace to create more scoring opportunities.

While the results have not been good so far this season, Burries brought the energy and pushed the ball up the court and got in the paint when his shot wasn't falling against the Timberwolves. He did exactly what his coach wanted, and Jenkins acknowledged his performance after the game.

Bucks coach Taylor Jenkins said Brayden Burries was "playing with great pace" and "did a great job rebounding." "He missed some open ones," Jenkins said, but he's "excited for the opportunities that he's going to have ahead... the discipline it's going to take." — NBA Wire (@nbapresserwire) November 3, 2026

“I thought he was playing with great pace,” Jenkins said. “He was moving the ball. We couldn't make any shots. He missed some open ones. I thought he got great looks. He did a great job rebounding. Excited for the opportunities that he's going to have ahead. Just understand the matchups he's going to have, the discipline he's going to take, and how it can be an engine for us on offense. Ability to get downhill, and when the ball's moving, he's going to get those open shots and just keep letting him fly.”

Obviously, it wasn't the start Burries wanted, but he did what Jenkins asked. As the season continues to look bleak, he's going to get more opportunities to produce for the Bucks and will potentially look to bounce back in his next game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.