It's finally here.

After announcing the opening week, Christmas games, Martin Luther King Jr. games and the Emirates NBA Cup schedule, the NBA has officially released the full regular-season schedule for 2026-27 season, making it another step closer to basketball season.

The new-look Milwaukee Bucks got their 82-game slate for next season, and will enter their first year without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Of course for the Bucks, as they look down the exciting road for next season, there's a few games that they'll have circled on their schedule.

Here is the Bucks' 2026-27 regular season schedule: pic.twitter.com/akmxgGyk2S — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) August 13, 2026

Here are the three most interesting games for the Bucks on their schedule.

Miami Heat

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) is introduced as a new member of the team by Miami Heat president Pat Riley (left) and head coach Erik Spoelstra (right) during a press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no team or game on the Milwaukee's schedule that is more anticipated than the Miami Heat for obvious reasons.

Miami won the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes this offseason when they decided to go all in on the two-time MVP and traded Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez jr., Kasparas Jakučionis and multiple draft picks to bring Antetokounmpo to the Heat

The two teams will play each other four times this season with his first game against his former team will taking place on Nov. 18 in Miami on ESPN at 7 p.m.

It's going to be an emotional day for Antetokounmpo as he returns to Milwaukee on Jan. 28 where instead of using the home team's locker room, he'll be in the visitors' instead. The second matchup will take place on Prime and will be a night to remember as he returns to the place he once called home.

On Feb. 4, the two will meet again in Miami, then on March 12, they'll play one last time in Milwaukee to end the season series.

No matter who you look at there's story lines all over the place.

Of course there's Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis playing against their former team for the first time, but it's also the same for the Heat players who got traded to the Bucks. They're going to have extra motivation every time they lace up their shoes to play against their former team.

Herro stated that he and the rest of his teammates are going to have a huge chip on their shoulder, as doubt surrounding Milwaukee's talent this upcoming has been ongoing since the trade.

And let's not forget the physical altercation that Herro and Bam Adebayo had in Las Vegas during summer league, that's going to spice up the pot each time they face each other.

With all of the factors, emotions and people involved, it's going to be must-watch tv when these two matchup during the season

Memphis Grizzlies

Apr 5, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. (4) drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Herro and the rest of the Heat players who will walk into those games with a chip on their shoulder, head coach Taylor Jenkins will also have one for the two matchups against his former team in the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jenkins and the Bucks will face off against the Grizzles on Dec. 12 where he'll face against his former team for the first time in Memphis. The two teams will meet once again on Feb. 1 in Milwaukee to face each other one last time for season.

In his six year tenure with Memphis, he became the winningest coach in the franchise with 250 wins and made the playoff three times. Despite starting the year 44-29 in his final season, Jenkins was fired and replaced by current Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo.

This Memphis team might look differently compared to Jenkins' teams over the years, with Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks gone, but I'm sure he would still like to pick up a few wins against his former team.

Washington Wizards

Jan 29, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) takes a shot over Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a cliche choice to pick the season opener, but it's going to be the first game for this new group of Bucks players as an team.

The first game of the year doesn't define the entire season, but it's a good way to see what type of team they will have moving forward for the entire season. For Milwaukee, its team has already gotten the short end of the stick in terms of rankings, so what other way then by opening the year with. a potential win.

The Washington Wizards will be the Bucks first opponent to start the year on Oct. 21 in the Capital One Arena where they will face off against Anthony Davis, Trae Young and the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, AJ Dybantsa .

Washington has a lot of young talent on its team with, Dybantsa, Tre Johnson, Alex Sarr, Keyshawn George and Bub Carrington, but then you add Davis and Young to the equation, and you have a solid team that many people are talking about.

The Wizards might've went 17-65 last season, but they still have a lot of talent on their roster. With Davis and Young healthy to go with the rising young talent, it's not going to be easy season opener for this Bucks team.