The Milwaukee Bucks use their first of two picks in the 2026 NBA Draft on Arizona guard Braydon Burries at No. 10 overall.

Burries now joins the Bucks who have officially moved on from Giannis Antetokounmpo by trading him to the Miami Heat.

He finished his freshman year with the Wildcats by leading his team to the Final Four and led the team in scoring at 16.1 points per game, while also having 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Now with Burries being drafted by Milwaukee, it creates a loaded guard room for the Bucks especially with the addition of former Heat players, Tyler Herro and Kasparas Jakučionis involved in the Antetokounmpo trade.

Herro is a former All-Star that averaged over 20 points per game in the last five seasons. He joins his hometown team as arguably the best player on the roster, and with a much larger role.

There has been consideration of potentially moving Herro for additional assets, but Herro has expressed the fact that he's happy to return home. You add the addition of Burries in the draft and now the idea of potentially trading Herro makes more sense.

I think Milwaukee should keep Herro based on the fact that not only he wants to be there, but also the fact that he's scorer which this team will desperately need heading into a season with Antetokounmpo no longer on the team.

Jakučionis was a first round pick for Miami last season and was a young piece that the Heat did not want to initially include in the trade for Antetokounmpo, but eventually pulled the trigger.

The Heat attempted to substitute Davion Mitchell into the Giannis trade package instead of Kasparas Jakučionis, per @sam_amick.



Milwaukee declined the offer. pic.twitter.com/zTW1pR1xLn — SleeperHeat (@SleeperHeat) June 23, 2026

In his first season in the NBA Jakučionis averaged 6.2 points per game while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arch.

Herro, Jakučionis and Burries join the Bucks backcourt of Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr.

The holdovers will have a say

Rollins is coming off an carrer with Milwaukee and only at 23 years old, he was one of the small bright spots during a disapointing year.

After averaging only 6.2 a year ago, Rollins blossomed on the court this season and posted a stat line of 17.3 points, 4.6rebounds and 5.6 assists per game on 47.2% from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range.

Rollins will only be turning 24 years old in early July and still has two more years left on his contract including a player option in his final year for 2027-28.

He showed off his talents on both ends of the court, and is a player that the Bucks organization will consider brining back if he continues to play at this level.

Mar 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Kevin Porter Jr. (7) shoots during pregame warmups before a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Porter also had a solid season with Milwaukee averaging 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.2 steals on 46.5% shooting from the field.

However, he only played 38 games this season and is entering the final year of contract. Porter provided a much needed scoring presence for the Bucks despite only shooting 32.2% from the 3-point line.

While Porter's role will most likely being limited with the addition of the other guards, there's no doubt that he has the ability can score the ball. The price that Porter is looking for most likely won't be reciprocated, and with the current guard depth, the Bucks don't necessarily have a need to retain him.

It would be unrealistic to confidently say that this Bucks roster is playoff team and while the guard room is crowded, Milwaukee will need any sort of scoring they can get this upcoming season.