Is Tyler Herro safe on the Milwaukee Bucks?

The Milwaukee Bucks decided to embrace in the rebuild and traded their franchise player Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat.

In return, the Bucks acquired four new players as well as draft capital for the future, but one of the player they got in return may not be fully safe.

According to a recent article from The Athletic by Sam Amick and Eric Nehm, Milwaukee is expected to listen to offers for the former All-Star, Tyler Herro.

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to listen to trade offers for Tyler Herro, per @sam_amick & @eric_nehm



“The Bucks still have work to do, as league sources say it remains unclear if Herro will remain with the team. While there is interest in making the Milwaukee native part of… pic.twitter.com/yah9xSr2UT — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 23, 2026

“The Bucks still have work to do, as league sources say it remains unclear if Herro will remain with the team. While there is interest in making the Milwaukee native part of his hometown program, sources say the Bucks will also listen to offers for the 26-year-old All-Star.”

Now trading away Antetokounmpo and committing to a rebuild, the Bucks are trying to get the most out of their assets which means exploring the market with Herro.

Given the current state of the Milwaukee's roster, it appears that the Bucks could potentially be looking at quantity rather than quality.

If they can move Herro and get some additional pieces whether it's draft capital or players to fill out the roster, then it's not the craziest thing in the world.

For someone who was born in the city of Milwaukee and excited on the possibility of playing for his hometown team, it would be a disappointing change of events. But the Bucks could get more out of him in the market which can put them in a better position down the road.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, packaging Herro with another one of its pieces, Milwaukee understands that it can potentially flip them for another first round pick.

The Bucks like the players they got from the Heat, but both sides are leaving the deal open to see if they can expand and help the deal before it’s finalized, per @ShamsCharania



“Both MIL and MIA will keep this deal alive and open until July 6th… this give both sides the… https://t.co/LrD241y6p0 pic.twitter.com/MB3c4VXAFD — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 23, 2026

“Both Milwaukee and Miami will keep this deal alive and open until July 6th… this give both sides the opportunity to see if this deal can expand to help either team moving forward



Milwaukee likes the pieces that they got. They want to keep those pieces. There’s value for all the players they received. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez, Kasparas Jakučionis. They know they can flip those guys for probably at least 1 first round pick”

Herro is 20-point per game scorer and is still fairly young, but still has his own flaws such as dealing with injuries and being a concern defensively.

With the NBA Draft taking place tonight and now having an additional pick, there are now several paths that the Bucks can take. If the Bucks want to take a guard such as Brayden Burries, Labaron Philon or Ebuka Okorie as a potential replacement for Herro, they can.

It's not certain that Milwaukee will trade Herro, but it's something worth considering as the Bucks now start a new chapter without Antetokounmpo.