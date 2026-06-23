What felt like an eternity, the Milwaukee Bucks have traded their franchise player, Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat.

Milwaukee will receive Tyler, Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13, first rounder in 2031 and 2033) 1 pick swap in 2030 and 1 2033 second -rounder.

And while most eyes will set on the Antetokounmpo taking his talents to south beach, a certain player will be making a return home back to Milwaukee.

Herro is a Milwaukee native and went to high school in Greenfield at Whitnall High School and if you live in Wisconsin, there's a good chance you've heard the name before.

Herro had an outstanding career with Falcons an even averaged 32.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.3 steals per game, finishing with over 2,000 career points. He took his team to the state semifinals and picked up accolades such as being named to the First Team All-State in 2018.

For Herro, he now returns to his hometown after being dealt in a blockbuster trade and for the Wisconsinite, he's excited to be back.

According to a report from an NBA Insider, Chris Haynes, Herro is thrilled to be back and envisioned coming back home.

Sources: Tyler Herro is thrilled about a fresh start and playing for his hometown team the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro always envisioned returning home at some point during his NBA career. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 23, 2026

Having Herro a part of the deal for the Bucks not only means their getting a former All-Star and Sixth Man of the Year, but they're getting someone who actually wants to be in Milwaukee.

Another offer on the table for the Bucks to consider was with the Boston for Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Celtics aggressively pursued Giannis, offering Milwaukee a package featuring 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. The Bucks seriously negotiated with two finalists in recent weeks: Miami and Boston, which were both on Antetokounmpo’s list… https://t.co/BVY37MwP4K — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

However, according to a report by Yahoo's Kevin O'Connor, Bucks owner Jimmy Haslam, spearheaded the decision for taking the deal with the Miami Heat over the Celtics offer, because he didn't want to risk Brown wanting out of of Milwaukee after Antetokounmpo, and even with Myles Garrett on the turf for the Cleveland Browns.

Sources say Bucks owner Jimmy Haslam was a driving force in taking the Heat deal for Giannis over Boston’s offer. Haslam didn’t want to risk Jaylen Brown wanting out of Milwaukee in a year after dealing with Giannis and Myles Garrett trade demands. Haslam wanted certainty, and… — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) June 23, 2026

"Sources say Bucks owner Jimmy Haslam was a driving force in taking the Heat deal for Giannis over Boston’s offer," O'Connor said. "Haslam didn’t want to risk Jaylen Brown wanting out of Milwaukee in a year after dealing with Giannis and Myles Garrett trade demands. Haslam wanted certainty, and the Miami deal provided more of that with more total assets in return to Milwaukee."

The Bucks bypass the chance of dealing with another player who potentially doesn't want to be there for a young player who was born in their city.

While Herro dealt with injuries this past season and only played 33 games, he still averaged 20.5, points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He shot an high percentage from the field at 48% and 37.8% from the 3-point line.

He's only 26 years old and Milwaukee brought some of his teammates with him, the future could potentially be bright with the hometown kid leading the way.