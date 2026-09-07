Kel'el Ware hasn't even played a game for the Milwaukee Bucks yet, and he's already getting some national attention.

ESPN recently released its predictions for the NBA's major awards, and Ware came in fifth in the voting for Most Improved Player.

Stephon Castle finished first with 34 points, followed by Cason Wallace with 32, Dylan Harper with 21, and Amen Thompson with 20. Ware was right behind them with 17.

When I look at Ware's situation in Milwaukee, I don't think fifth is crazy. He has a real chance to be in this race.

The Talent Has Never Been the Question

Kel’el Ware is a very talented player; he is 7 feet tall, very athletic, can protect the rim, and has shown flashes offensively. Not many players his size can shoot as well; his offensive versatility makes you wonder how high his ceiling is. The flashes are there, but the consistency isn't. Ware’s motor has been questioned both at the college level and in the NBA.

I want to see something more sustainable, and that’s what this season comes down to for Ware.

He is auditioning for a future role with his new team, and the Bucks need to find out if he will be a building block as they rebuild their foundation. The Bucks have been shopping Myles Turner, and if he gets moved, Ware will have an even bigger opportunity to break out.

That should mean opportunity, and opportunity is exactly what you want when you're talking about a Most Improved Player candidate.

What Would a Most Improved Season Look Like?

Consistency. A season where Ware is consistent, has a high motor, and plays with intent will definitely improve his chances of winning the award.

Ware doesn’t have to become an All-Star overnight, but he does have to score anywhere around 15-17 points and 11 rebounds per game. He will also be a rim protector, and if he can average at least 1 block per game and help anchor the defense, that will help his case.

Can Ware stay engaged defensively? Can he rebound at a high level every night? Can he stay on the floor for 30-plus minutes and become somebody the Bucks trust rather than just a young player they're trying to develop? If he does that, the numbers will come, and they may jump off the screen.

Ware Has the Right Opportunity in Milwaukee

I also think his situation makes him especially interesting for this award. Ware doesn't need the ball in his hands constantly to make a big statistical jump. He can get points off lobs, offensive rebounds, cuts, and easy opportunities around the basket. If the jumper continues developing, that's another layer to his game.

For me, though, winning Most Improved Player would require more than putting up numbers on a rebuilding Bucks team.

Ware has to become one of the reasons Milwaukee is better than people expect.

If we're sitting here late in the season and Ware is averaging close to a double-double, protecting the rim and looking like a legitimate long-term building block for the Bucks, he's going to have a case.

ESPN already has him fifth before the season even starts.I wouldn't be surprised if Ware finishes even higher.