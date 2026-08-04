It's ironic that one of Giannis Antetokounmpo's closest teammate arrived the same year as he was drafted. Four days after the Milwaukee Bucks drafted the eventual future of their franchise, they made another move and acquired Khris Middleton.

Milwaukee acquired Middleton from the Detroit Pistons in a sign-and-trade that sent guard Brandon Jennings to Detroit for Middleton, Brandon Knight and center Viacheslav Kravtsov. The move made waves as the flashy guard who scored 55 points in his seventh career game was being traded to Pistons after four seasons with the Bucks.

However in that deal, little did Milwaukee know that they were going to get a player who would become one of the most impactful and greatest players to ever play for the franchise.

It's almost been two years since Middleton was traded from the Bucks to the Washington Wizards, and recently on Thanasis Antetokounmpo's podcast "Thanalysis Show," he explained the emotions he felt once the trade went down.

“As far as what was going through my mind when it happened, of course a lot of emotions, man. Pissed, angry, happy, sad, all the above.”

Khris Middleton’s initial reaction when he was traded to Washington:



“As far as what was going through my mind when it happened, of course a lot of emotions, man. Pissed, angry, happy, sad, all the above.”



(via @ThanalysisShow | h/t @hoopshype) pic.twitter.com/DmGjYYKV8e — SleeperBucks (@SleeperBucksNBA) August 4, 2026

One thing that Middleton was happy about with the trade was being able to drive back home before heading to Washington. And in that drive, he did a lot of reminiscing about the time he had in Milwaukee from his first day there to losing to the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 playoffs.

"On that drive, it was just a lot of reminiscing," Middleton said. "From day one since I got there, all the way up until losing against Indy in playoffs. But it was a ride I think I needed. Some time by myself where you can sit back and reflect on things and, kind of get things out the way."

Middleton only spent one season with the Pistons after he drafted by them in 2012 with the No. 39 pick. He had to quickly adjust to his new with the Bucks, but would be joined by his fellow Detroit teammates and recently drafted Antetokounmpo.

"Then talking to Giannis, like it was weird not knowing that this was going to be my teammate, my sidekick, for the rest of my career or just until the end of the season, whatever it was. So, that was definitely a weird feeling, a weird thought process that I was going through. Trying to figure out a new normal for me because I've been in Milwaukee pretty much my whole NBA career."

Yet, Middleton remianed postive despite being traded after his rookie season, and went into Milwaukee thinking about the potential opportunity he was going to have on a new tea,

“I knew it was going to be hard for me to find my way into the rotation (in Detroit),” Middleton said in an article by Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press. “Once I heard about the trade, I knew it would be a great opportunity for me to be on the court and show what I can do.”

The opportunites came quickly as he made his first career start in the first game of the season against the New York Knicks. While it wasn't the best debut, just six games later he already surpassed his career-high 14 points with the Pistons by scoring 19 against the Orlando Magic.

Middleton doubled his scoring production in his first year in Milwaukee averaging 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field and 41.4% from the 3-point line.

An important performer

It was a great first impression for Middleton and it was the beginning of a relationship that was going to last long time. He would spend 12 seasons with the Bucks where he would make a name for himself and be a part of history.

He knocked down big time shots, stepped up when Antetokounmpo needed help and was the closer on a championship team.

During his 12 seasons, Middleton averaged 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, on 46.1% shooting from the field and 38.9% from the 3-point line. In the playoff run that gave Milwaukee their second championship, he averaged 23.6 points including scoring 40 points in Game 4 in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

He finished his career in Milwaukee ranked No. 2 in games played, No. 3 in points and No.1 in 3-point field goals, cementing himself as one of the greatest to ever put on a Bucks jersey.