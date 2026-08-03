It's going to be a different approach for the Milwaukee Bucks as they head into next season with the a new head coach, new players and a new era as Giannis Antetokounmpo no longer on the roster.

Milwaukee decided to start fresh with its franchise and trade Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat after a season that saw a combination of injuries, poor roster construction and little to no leadership that sank the team down.

The Bucks had a rough season, going 32-50 and only seeing their superstar appear in 36 games on the year. Despite having one of the premier players in the league, the lack of offense was one of the key reasons for their unsuccessful season.

Milwaukee had trouble scoring with Antetokounmpo on the floor, but as he missed majority of the year, the Bucks saw the result of his absence even more and had the second-lowest points per game average in the NBA.

While putting points on the board might've been challenge, Milwaukee's shooting ability from beyond the arc wasn't. As a team, the Bucks were one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the league, as they ranked inside the top 10 in 3-point attempts, (No. 10) makes (No. 4) and percentage (No.2).

Best Clutch 3PT% In The 2025-26 NBA Regular Season (Min. 15 Clutch 3PA):



1. Myles Turner — 62.5%

2. Ryan Rollins — 55.0%

3. VJ Edgecombe — 54.5%

4. Jerami Grant — 50.0%

5. Egor Demin — 47.1%

6. Stephen Curry — 45.5%

7. Donte DiVincenzo — 44.4%

8. Jalen Brunson — 44.4%

9. Jamal… pic.twitter.com/vuhz2LLSVa — Clutch Numbers (@ClutchNumbers) July 27, 2026

Unfortunately for Milwaukee, the sharpshooting identity did not translate into success as they were the only team inside the top 15 for 3-point percentage to not make at least the play-in.

Other offensive statistics such as offensive rating, turnovers and pace contributed to the poor offensive season despite being one of the better shooting teams in the league. There was also no clear direction for the Bucks once Antetokounmpo went down, and they looked for other consistent scoring options to replace his production.

However, even though the Bucks will enter next season without the dominating presence of their former two-time MVP, Milwaukee still has a foundation they can build on with a new team.

The Bucks acquired two shot creators from the Heat in Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr., while also having Ryan Rollins who came off the best season of his career. Milwaukee struggled to score once Antetokounmpo went down, but acquiring two players who can create their own shot should help generate a more effective offense.

Apr 5, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. (4) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Herro is a consistent 20-point scoring option and adds to the 3-point shooting that the Bucks excelled in from a season ago. Jaquez Jr. also came off the best season of his young career after he averaged 15.4 points per game on 50.7% shooting from the field.

There's also Kel'el Ware who's hoping to flourish with Milwaukee after a solid sophomore season and Kasparas Jakučionis who's adds on to the 3-point shooting and is looking to take that next step.

The Bucks still have several players returning from last season in Kyle Kuzma, Myles Turner, Kevin Porter Jr., and Ousmane Dieng that can contribute, while also adding rookies Brayden Burries and Nate Ament in the NBA Draft.

Milwaukee may have lost Antetokounmpo and a 3-point shooter who shot above 45% in Bobby Portis, but the Bucks still have their elite shooting foundation and other scoring options that can help improve their offense with new head coach Taylor Jenkins.