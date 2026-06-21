With more and more news coming out, it appears that things are picking up as a Giannis trade seems to be happening sooner rather than later. As teams are trying to work together to get all the moving pieces in place, the Bucks are still listening to all options to make sure they make the best deal offered to them.

Michael Scotto from Hoops Hype recently released an intel piece that had details of what has been going around in trade discussions. According to Scotto, the deal is centered around Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and first-round draft pick compensation. Other iterations of the deal have also included Kasparas Jakucionis, Nikola Jovic, and Pelle Larsson.

Detroit Pistons in serious pursuit of Tyler Herro

Mar 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) protects the basketball from Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Pistons seem to be the team most set on acquiring Tyler Herro in a deal with tradable assets such as: Ron Holland, Duncan Robinson, Isaiah Stewart, and first-round draft picks, according to Mike Scotto.

The Bucks would love to acquire another young player in Holland, and have shown interest in Stewart over the years. There is also belief that the Duncan Robinson could be traded back to Miami in a blockbuster deal. The Pistons are eager to get scoring and playmaking around Cade after struggling to have a secondary ball handler last season.

Los Angeles Lakers looking to trade for Isaiah Stewart if he is moved to acquire Tyler Herro

Feb 6, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) avoids fouling Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

According to Anthony F. Irwin, a Los Angeles Lakers insider, the Lakers are in hot pursuit of Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart. The Deandre Ayton experience was one that the Lakers want to put behind them sooner than later, and without starter level centers on the open market in free agency, the Lakers could find a new starter if they can trade for the defensive minded Stewart.

"With Detroit, the Lakers have been talking with them about Isaiah Stewart on what his availability and price would be. Especially if Detroit is involved in this trade and landed Tyler Herro. They would become a very expensive team that wouldn't have the funds to pay Jalen Duren and employ Isaiah Stewart." - Anthony F. Irwin

It would be quite the full-circle moment to see Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James become teammates after we saw a bloody Stewart chasing down LeBron just a few years ago.

Sources: The Lakers have been in contact with the Bucks and Pistons as a part of a potential multi-team deal that could send Giannis to Miami. Isaiah Stewart is a name that keeps coming up in connection with the Lakers. (For @joinoffside) pic.twitter.com/ruhkL0FxJC — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) June 20, 2026

Boston Celtics still in the mix for Giannis...Jaylen Brown to Bucks?

Oct 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Don't rule the Celtics out yet either. Jaylen Brown is very much still on the table to get a Giannis deal to Boston done. According to Mike Scotto, while Jaylen Brown being traded to the Bucks seems like an unlikely scenario, don't rule it out. Marc Spears of ESPN said that the Brown would not want to play for Milwaukee, but that doesn't mean a deal is a no-go if he is dealt there as Milwaukee could always flip him later this offseason.

Portland Trail Blazers eyeing both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown

Jan 28, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball as Portland Trail Blazers small forward Deni Avdija (8), shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (17), and center Deandre Ayton (2) look on during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Portland has also been very much in the conversation for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Not only to acquire the superstar, but to help facilitate a deal with the Boston Celtics to acquire Jaylen Brown. This is all according to Sam Amick of The Athletic and Mike Scotto of Hoops Hype.

Either way, the Trail Blazers are ready to make a win-now move. They have the best trade assets to offer the Bucks by sending Milwaukee back control of their picks in 2028, 2029, amd 2030.

Clippers in the mix to trade for Jaylen Brown

Nov 16, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) shoots defended by Los Angeles Clippers center John Collins (20) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Mike Scotto also mentioned that the Los Angeles Clippers as a team who could be in the hunt for Jaylen Brown. By acquiring the Pacers picks in 2026 and 2029, they can use both of those in trades to acquire the All-NBA guard/forward.



Scotto also mentioned that the Bucks are fans of Keaton Wagler if they were to acquire the No. 5 overall pick. Wagler shot up draft boards after a terrific freshman season with the Illinois Fighting Illini. A three-team deal with Los Angeles does give the Bucks an intriguing trade package in return.

Minnesota willing to trade McDaniels

Jan 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes a shot between Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and center Naz Reid (11) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

While Minnesota is reluctant to trade Jaden McDaniels in any deal, they would be willing to move him for Giannis or Nikola Jokic according to Mike Scotto. This speaks to how highly they view McDaniels in Minnesota.

Minnesota would love to find a star to put next to Anthony Edwards, and with the Western Conference being loaded with talent, the ceiling of the Timberwolves is only so high with Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels as the best two players on the roster.

The Timberwolves need Giannis more than the Bucks need McDaniels, and Minnesota doesn't have nearly the amount of assets that other teams can offer.

Final Thoughts

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The closest deal on the table still appears to be the Miami Heat trade package, with Detroit serving as the team likely to get Herro and then a fourth team swooping in to get the other pieces that would need to be moved to fit Herro's salary into the books.

Los Angeles is the latest team in the mix for a four team deal, but don't rule out this trade possible getting bigger. It is clear that a deal is close to getting done, as the belief is the Bucks want this done before the NBA Draft. Pressure is on the other teams, as the Bucks hold all the leverage for their superstar.