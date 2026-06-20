If Giannis Antekounmpo wants Miami, now is the time to say it

There is never any way to know for sure what is encrypted on messages or said behind closed doors. Even the most plugged-in NBA reporters tend to hear whispers days or weeks late, when conversations have already moved well past, the telephone game churning Twitter but not reflecting where a situation presently stands.

So we don't really know for sure how open and direct Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent, Alex Saratsis, have been with the Antetokounmpo's current team, the Milwaukee Bucks, or through various channels, with any of the teams in pursuit of the two-time MVP.

The reports suggest that he would be willing to re-sign in Miami for sure, maybe Boston, perhaps some other places, but ideally not one out West, or one in a colder climate, or one without chance of winning anything anytime soon.

And this matters because Antetokounmpo is due a contract extension and, if sent to an organization he doesn't want to remain in long, could bolt after a season just like Kawhi Leonard did after one season in Toronto. For the Raptors, it was worth it, because Leonard delivered a championship -- but such rapid success is an unlikely outcome, even with Giannis still near the peak of his powers.

Said for weeks, if Giannis wants the Heat to keep as much as possible to complement him… his camp needs to make clear this is the only place he will extend. https://t.co/3erIByWSz3 — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) June 20, 2026

The Heat's position as a palatable destination for Giannis, as well as their accumulation of decent if not exceptional assets, has put them in the de facto lead for his services for some time.

But they haven't been able to close the deal, as the Bucks' self-imposed NBA Draft deadline approaches, because it seems the Bucks are either hoping some partner with a bigger headliner player appears or, at minimum, they can haggle more out of the Heat. And the Bucks are even hinting at the possibility of keeping him into the season, even as that seems problematic as they aren't all that well positioned to build around him and make him happy, even with the No. 10 pick in this draft.

So this where Antetokounmpo needs to step up, the same way he repeatedly has on the court.

Just say the thing out loud already.

Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Forget trying to protect feelings. All of Milwaukee already knows his sentiments about the current situation; it's not about the city, it's about the roster construction the past few years, the countless bad drafts and suspect decisions (waive-and-stretch of Damian Lillard to sign Myles Turner and so on) that made the Bucks fall from contention.

This is not LeBron leaving Cleveland in 2010 -- Giannis won a championship for Milwaukee already. He has earned the right to ask them to send them where he most wants to go, provided the offer is reasonably fair, which Miami's is under the circumstances. (This is true even if the Heat are withholding some pieces, though the believe here is one will be included at the end, if merely to let the Bucks save face and get this done.)

And certainly, Antetokounmpo can't care about offending some team he's never played for, and wouldn't want to play for now. He will get booed in rival arenas regardless, but nothing to the degree that James did after he joined Miami.

If Antetokounmpo's goals are to play in a city he likes (he told Goran Dragic on the former Heat star's podcast that he likes Miami and has said that in other settings as well), and for a team with a chance to win, he can accomplish both if he limits Milwaukee's options as much as possible.

Limiting those options gives the Bucks less leverage and giving them less leverage may allow the team he wants to go to -- let's say the Heat -- to keep a piece or two that will support him in his attempt to compete for a title. Maybe for the Heat it's useful wing Pelle Larsson or rising point guard Kasparas Jakucionis or a pick protection that gives the Heat more flexibility going forward.

While many have asserted that the Heat roster will be barren if Giannis arrives, that is not necessarily true. The Heat can re-sign Norman Powell, keep Andrew Wiggins and use its contract exceptions and minimum contracts and skill at finding undrafted gems to build out fairly quick. But it will be easier if a couple of the current young, promising players are kept around.

Giannis can impact that.

So can his agent, who knows the Heat's capabilities and concerns as well as anyone, since he represents the only player they are absolutely not willing to trade, the captain Bam Adebayo.

The clock is ticking to Tuesday.

It's in the Bucks' best interests, ultimately, to trade Antetokounmpo -- painful as that may be -- before they lose a shot at extra picks (including the Heat's 13th) in this draft, before other teams move on with other business and before the Giannis situation deteriorates further.

It's in the Heat's best interests to get Antetokounmpo, since it's hard to see what other star of his caliber will be available anytime soon.

And it's in Antektokounmpo's interests to put his thumb on the scale, so to speak.

Soon.