It was right there for the Milwaukee Bucks as they fall to the Atlanta Hawks 113-106 in a game where the Bucks led by 22 points in the second quarter at one point in the game. It was the performances of the role players that allowed Milwaukee to fight back into the game after blowing a massive lead, but once again, one bad quarter prevent the Bucks from coming away with the way.

Here are the three takeaways from the game.

Stalled in the second quarter

The glimmer of hope the Bucks had after leading by 22 points 53 seconds into the second quarter, went away as it was a a poor quarter that undid all of their work.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins talked before the game how he wanted his team to play a "perfect" 48 minutes. Of course, no team will play a perfect game, but he wanted his team avoid moments where they go through droughts offensively and dig themselves into a hole where they can't overcome.

Milwaukee has been plagued by poor quarters this season which have significantly hindered their chances in games and is largely the reason to why the team is where they are now. The second quarter against the Hawks was another example.

After scoring a season-high 37 points in the first quarter, the Bucks scored only 16 points while shooting 6-for-24 (25%) from the field, 3-for-15 (20%) from the 3-point and committed 18 turnovers. Atlanta outscored Milwaukee 37-16 in the second quarter as the Hawks shot 12-for-23 (52.2%) from the field, 5-for-13 (38.5%) from the 3-point line and scored 11 points off turnovers.

A horrific second quarter allowed the Hawks to come back.



- Outscored 37-16

- shot 25% from the field

- eight turnovers pic.twitter.com/zFqO3Mu2K0 — Tre Allen (@treday0314) November 16, 2026

In a game where they only lost by seven points, the second quarter will be looked at as a reason why it happened.

Herro continues to struggle

It's been rough few games for Herro after a strong start to the season where he averaged 22.3 points while shooting 46% from the field and 42.6% from the 3-point line in the first eight games of the year.

However, in the four previous games ahead of his matchup against the Hawks, his efficiency took a hit only shooting 41% from the field and 25% from the 3-point line despite still averaging 20 points in those games.

His play in those four games carried over into the game against Atlanta where he finished the game with five points on 2-for-13 (15.4%) shooting from the field and committing five turnovers. He barley saw the court in the second half and did not play in the fourth quarter as Kasparas Jakučionis, Gary Trent Jr., Brayden Burries and even AJ Green played down the stretch of the game.

Role players making an impact

To start the season, it's felt like Herro, Jaquez and friends. The two leading scorers have established themselves as the two best options offensively with Bucks desperately looking for someone to step up on a night where either too struggle.

Against the Hawks, both players had a quiet night combining for only 11 points on 4-for-20 shooting from the field. If someone told you that, you'd expect a blowout, but that wasn't the case.

What kept the Bucks in this game where the performance of everyone else not named Herro and Jaquez. Kyle Kuzma got things going early scoring 12 of his 14 points in the first quarter and finished the night shooting 5-for-11 (45.5%) and 3-for-6 (50%) from the 3-point line.

With Ryan Rollins out, Kasparas Jakučionis had a massive opportunity to play as the backup point guard and made the most of it. In 26 minutes he recorded a career-high 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and three assists while shooting 9-for-16 (56.3%) from the field and 4-for-10 (40%) from the 3-point line. Kel'el Ware also had a productive night recording eight points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

And probably the biggest surprise of the night was Trent. Prior this game, he recorded seven DNP's and had a combined 18 points through five games. He got his opportunity early in the first quarter and didn't looking back recording 18 points and three steals on 7-for-16 (43.8%) from the field and 4-for-12 (33.3%) from the 3-point line.