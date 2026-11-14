Milwaukee Bucks Stock Watch: Who's Rising and Falling Amid Disastrous Start?

The Bucks season is rapidly turning into a nightmare and it’s only November. They've lost 9 games in a row and they're currently 1-12.

Following the trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat this summer, the Bucks came into the season with a very different squad. They acquired Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kel'el Ware as part of that deal and were hoping those players would be the ones to help build the future of the franchise.

Despite all the losing there have been a few encouraging individual performances. Some of the players are clearly making the most of their opportunities and others are just struggling to find any consistency at all.

Let's have a look at whose shares are up and whose are down in Milwaukee.

Stock Up: Jaime Jaquez Jr.

If there's one player Bucks fans should feel good about it's Jaime Jaquez Jr. The former Miami Heat forward has been one of the few positives for Milwaukee and is starting to look like a player who has a future with this team.

Jaquez has been excellent over his last couple of games, with 25 against the Lakers and 22 against the Magic on Friday. He also hit five threes against Orlando which again is a good indication of the offensive versatility he has. Three-point shooting was his weakness and he’s shooting a ridiculous 44% from deep.

Jaquez has been better than advertised and he is giving the Bucks something positive to build on.

Stock Up: Brayden Burries

Another player whose stock is definitely on the up turn is rookie Brayden Burries. Now I'm not saying Burries has been spectacular every night because he hasn't. Like most rookies he's had his fair share of inconsistent nights, but there have been some positive signs early on.

His best game was against the Toronto Raptors on Nov 6th where he finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists. This game showed his ability to impact the game in more ways than just scoring.

What I like about Burries is that he is a versatile guard who is trying to develop and make the right plays. The Bucks are obviously in a difficult patch at the moment but that's precisely the time they should be giving guys like Burries the chance to develop.

Nov 2, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Kel'el Ware (9) grabs a rebound against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stock Down: Kel'el Ware

I genuinely thought Kel'el Ware was going to have a much bigger role in Milwaukee this season, but that hasn't really transpired yet.

The former Heat center has struggled through November, averaging 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds, shooting 31.7% from the field and 16.7% from three. Those are some pretty ugly shooting numbers, particularly for a seven-footer with all that athleticism and offensive potential.

What's even more worrying is his minutes. Ware is averaging just 16 minutes per game this month and hasn't really established himself as a consistent player. He did have a solid performance against Orlando on Friday, finishing with 10 points and 6 rebounds on 4 of 6 shooting in just 17 minutes.

You would think a team that is fully rebuilding would give a young player like Ware more minutes but that hasn't been the case.

Stock Down: Tyler Herro

This one may surprise a few people as Tyler Herro is still putting up solid scoring numbers. If you look beyond the points though there are some worrying trends.

Herro is averaging 21.2 in November which is solid for him. The issue is he has been super inefficient lately. He's shooting 42.7% from the field and 31.1% from three this month. For a player taking 7.5 threes a game, that percentage simply has to be better.

Herro has had some good performances; he scored 27 against the Lakers and 25 against the Celtics earlier in the month. Then he had 18 against Orlando (5-17 from the field). Even though he’s putting up good numbers and he is clearly the Buck's best player, the stats aren’t translating to wins. It’s not all on him, but if he wants to be a leader, he has to be more consistent and lead his team to victories.

I'm not going to put the blame on Herro for the Bucks 1-12 start as that team has issues that run far deeper than one player. When you're one of the primary scorers there's obviously going to be a bit more pressure on you to perform.

Herro was brought to Milwaukee to be a major piece of their offense and while he's definitely producing points, the Bucks need him to shoot the ball better and they need him to be a part of the win column.