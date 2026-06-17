Michael Wilbon's Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo Take Is Completely Off Base

Michael Wilbon, one of the hosts from the TV show Pardon the Interruption, had some really interesting things to say about the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo. During a recent episode, Wilbon made a bold statement regarding his opinion on the Giannis trade rumors. Wilbon said

Michael Wilbon GOES IN on Giannis 😳



“I don’t believe in Giannis anymore. Giannis is a rumor. Giannis hasn’t done jack in the months that matter which would be May and June since 2021. 5 years is forever in professional sports… Giannis can look obsolete very quickly if he can’t… pic.twitter.com/hBxS4dYuIb — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 16, 2026

“I don’t believe in Giannis anymore. Giannis is a rumor. Giannis hasn’t done jack in the months that matter, which would be May and June since 2021. 5 years is forever in professional sports… Giannis can look obsolete very quickly if he can’t get his butt out there and contribute heavily, massively, in May and June.”

It's a pretty bold take, considering that Giannis is still considered a top-five player in the NBA and one of the most dominant front court players.

Wilbon Is Right About One Thing

I do agree that the Bucks have had a pretty disappointing run in the playoffs lately. Criticizing their playoff results is understandable. Giannis led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA championship, but the Bucks have not returned to the NBA Finals since. Milwaukee has had multiple first-round exits and has only won one playoff series over the last four seasons. This does play a factor in Giannis’ legacy, but this is where Wilbon’s argument should have stopped.

Injuries Have Played A Major Role

The Milwaukee Bucks have had some bad injury luck in the past several years in the playoffs. In 2023, Giannis suffered a back injury during the Bucks' first-round matchup against the 8th-seeded Miami Heat. The Miami Heat, led by Jimmy Butler, pulled off the major upset and defeated the number 1 seed. The following year, in 2024, Giannis unfortunately missed the entire postseason with a late-season calf injury.

Two seasons ago, the injury bug bit the Bucks once again after Damian Lillard tore his Achilles in the playoffs.

The Tyler Herro Comparison Doesn't Hold Up

The most ridiculous and surprising thing Wilbon said involved Giannis’ comparison to the Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro. Wilbon said

“I would not re-arrange my franchise for Giannis. Tyler Herro leads his team in scoring. He’s an All-Star. I know he’s had some injuries at times, but he plays more than Giannis lately! And he doesn’t seem to be the diva that Giannis is. If it sounds like I’m piling on Giannis, yeah, a little bit for a guy I used to love. I love him less now.”

Wilbon argued that Herro has been more available than Antetokounmpo, but that simply is not true. Giannis played more games than Tyler Herro this season, and Herro has only played over 70 games once in his entire NBA career. Antetokounmpo has done that over seven times in his career.

Wilbon mentioned that Herro is an All-Star and leads his team in scoring. Both are untrue. Herro was an All-Star two seasons ago, and Norman Powell led the Heat in scoring last season. Comparing Herro, a one-time All-Star, to Giannis is ludicrous. Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP, NBA champion, and NBA Finals MVP.

Giannis Remains One Of The NBA's Elite Players

Wilbon’s notion that Giannis is done and has been surpassed completely ignores what he continues to do on a basketball court. In a down season, Giannis still averaged 28 points per game and 10 rebounds while shooting a career-high 65% from the field. The Bucks missed the playoffs because Giannis was only able to play 36 games last season. Giannis is about to turn 32 years old, and yet he remains one of the most dominant two-way players in the NBA. When he is healthy, he is still a top five player in the league.

Wilbon is correct that in order to add on to his legacy, he needs to get back into the playoffs and potentially win another title. The fact that he thinks Giannis could be obsolete and that players like Tyler Herro are more valuable is a very unusual take that won't age well.