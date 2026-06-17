According to Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports, the Milwaukee Bucks are "not thrilled" about having to extend Tyler Herro in a potential trade package.

Because of this, there is belief that the Bucks are wanting the Heat to find teams that would be willing to take on Tyler Herro's $33M expiring contract that would in return get Milwaukee more draft compensation.

This in theory makes sense, but it also seems shortsighted by the Bucks to believe they have to extend Herro if he is included in the deal. Sure, he might not fit their new timeline, but why not just take him in for the final year and flip him around the trade deadline for a team that is desperate for scoring?

It seems like Miami is the preferred destination for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it looks like Milwaukee wants to make sure that they get the most out of this deal, refusing to settle for the package that Miami has had on the table for the past six months.

With that said, here are the top five teams that could make sense to trade for Tyler Herro in a Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster trade to Miami.

1. Detroit Pistons

Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles as Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) defends in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Detroit is looking for shooting guard help and they have the assets to make a deal happen. However, this deal would have to be a three-for-one, where the Bucks would acquire Caris LeVert, Ron Holland and Marcus Sasser.

There have been reports that the Pistons have interst in sharpshooting small forward, Trey Murphy III, who makes around $5.5M less than Tyler Herro. A deal for Murphy will cost significantly more than Herro and this is a solid backup plan to get the Pistons more scoring and shooting next to Cade.

Trade Idea

Jan 23, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes a shot against Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Bucks: Caris LeVert, Ron Holland II, Marcus Sasser, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, and three first-round picks from Miami (No. 13 in 2026, 2030 and 2032) unprotected.

Heat: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pistons: Tyler Herro

2. Memphis Grizzlies

Apr 3, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies are entering a rebuild, but they have expiring contracts that they could turn into better assets. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is on an expiring deal for $22M, Ty Jerome is on a cheaper deal for a little over $9M per year, Taylor Hendricks is on an expiring also.

Since 2005 the Heat and Grizzlies have made six trades, showing a willingness to work together. The Grizzlies have three picks in the top 32 of the NBA Draft this year, but they could use a veteran scorer to help lead the young players.

Trade Idea

Feb 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) warms up before game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Bucks: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Taylor Hendricks, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, 2027 first-round pick from Memphis (via LAL/Utah) and three first-round picks from Miami (No. 13 in 2026, 2030 and 2032) unprotected.

Heat: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Grizzlies: Tyler Herro

3. New Orleans Pelicans

Feb 23, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) brings the ball up court against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

It appears that every team will be looking to make deals with the Pelicans this offseason, but this one makes sense for all sides. Jordan Poole is on an expiring contract and Tyler Herro would be a massive upgrade over the former Warrior and Wizard. Milwaukee gets the Pelicans to add draft compensation for taking Poole's contract, and they don't have the pressure of extending Poole like they would Herro.

Trade Idea

Mar 30, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bucks: Jordan Poole, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, 2028 first-round pick from New Orleans (protected Top 8) and three first-round picks from Miami (No. 13 in 2026, 2030 and 2032) unprotected.

Heat: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pelicans: Tyler Herro

4. Minnesota Timberwolves

Mar 7, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) stops to shoot as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) defends during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

While the goal for Minnesota to improve is bigger than acquiring Tyler Herro, with the Achilles injury to Donte Divincenzo there is a desperate need for a shooting guard who can also play the one. Minnesota is ready to make moves to improve their roster and would be willing to shake up their core to do so.

Trade Idea

Nov 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Bucks: Julius Randle, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, 2026 first-round pick from Minnesota (No. 28), 2029 first-round pick swap, and three first-round picks from Miami (No. 13 in 2026, 2030) unprotected.

Heat: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Timberwolves: Tyler Herro, 2026 second-round pck from Miami (No. 41)

5. Toronto Raptors

Apr 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Toronto is a bit of a sleeper for a third team to acquire Herro, but I like the fit with Herro and a bunch of wings. For Milwaukee, they are going to look at a couple of players who they can take a flier on while entering into a lengthy rebuild.

Trade Idea

Feb 23, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the ball under pressure from Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Bucks: Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, 2026 first-round pick (No. 19) from Toronto, 2026 first-round pick (No. 13) from Miami, 2030 and 2032 unprotected first-round picks from Miami.

Heat: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Raptors: Tyler Herro, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jericho Simms

Final Thoughts

Feb 23, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) passes the ball away from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that is what it will take for the Heat to find a third team to help them land Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster deal with Milwaukee. It is still puzzling why the Bucks would not want to take back Herro in a deal, but if they can force the Heat to get more draft capital in addition to the three first-round picks they have to send out, it's a great move for the Bucks.

Milwaukee has positioned themselves for a busy summer. Getting a handful of young players from Miami with multiple first-round picks is solid business. There are other teams that might have better packages, but the Heat have several young players who could benefit from being traded to a new team with a new opportunity.

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