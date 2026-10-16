Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers Preview: Injuries, Odds, Starters & How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Friday, Oct. 16, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: WCGV/My 24 (Milwaukee), DAZN (Indiana)

Radio: 620 AM, (Milwaukee), 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks meet for a preseason game, with four regular season matchups to come in 2026-2027.

The Bucks are 122-97 all-time against the Pacers during the regular season, including 75-35 in home games and 47-62 on the road. In 2025-2026, the Bucks won all four matchups against the Pacers.

While the Pacers are back in position to contend, with Tyrese Haliburton manning the point guard spot again, the Bucks are in rebuilding mode, trying to sort out their post-Giannis Antetokounmpo roster.

There have been rumors in recent days that they could move Kevin Porter Jr., AJ Green or others in order to get to the roster limit of 17 by the start of the season. Milwaukee needs to clear money for younger players like Brayden Burries and Nate Ament, its most recent first round picks.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks +8.5 (-106), Pacers -8.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Bucks +265, Pacers -350

Total points scored: 235.5 (over -112, under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins: "I would say, working backwards, I doubt everyone gets to regular season minutes against Indiana and honestly, really sorting through a lot of stuff right now. So, guys that were out could be in the rotation, could have guys from last night be in the rotation."

"It's going to be competitive Friday night, it's going to be competitive the first week of the season, so, nothing's set in stone yet. I think it's going to be evolving over the first couple of weeks right now."

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Ryan Rollins: Day-to-day - Rest

Tyler Herro: Day-to-day - Rest

Myles Turner: Day-to-day - Rest

Nate Ament: Out - Ankle

AJ Green: Day-to-day - Rest

Kevin Porter Jr.: Day-to-day - Rest

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Day-to-day - Rest

Kyle Kuzma: Day-to-day - Rest

Gary Trent Jr.: Day-to-day - Rest

Cormac Ryan: Active - (Two-Way)

Kam Jones: Active - (Two-Way)

PACERS

Aaron Nesmith: Out - Hamstring

Andrew Nembhard: Day-to-day

T.J. McConnell: Day-to-day

Jarace Walker: Day-to-day

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Braden Smith: Active - (Two-Way)

Kobe Brown: Active - (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Active - (Two-Way)

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Tyler Herro

C Kel'el Ware

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.

F Myles Turner

PACERS

G Tyrese Haliburton

G Ben Sheppard

C Ivica Zubac

F Kelly Oubre

F Pascal Siakam

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket