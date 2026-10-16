Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers Preview: Injuries, Odds, Starters & How to Watch
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Game date, time and location: Friday, Oct. 16, 7:00 p.m. EST, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: WCGV/My 24 (Milwaukee), DAZN (Indiana)
Radio: 620 AM, (Milwaukee), 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks meet for a preseason game, with four regular season matchups to come in 2026-2027.
The Bucks are 122-97 all-time against the Pacers during the regular season, including 75-35 in home games and 47-62 on the road. In 2025-2026, the Bucks won all four matchups against the Pacers.
While the Pacers are back in position to contend, with Tyrese Haliburton manning the point guard spot again, the Bucks are in rebuilding mode, trying to sort out their post-Giannis Antetokounmpo roster.
There have been rumors in recent days that they could move Kevin Porter Jr., AJ Green or others in order to get to the roster limit of 17 by the start of the season. Milwaukee needs to clear money for younger players like Brayden Burries and Nate Ament, its most recent first round picks.
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Bucks +8.5 (-106), Pacers -8.5 (-114)
Moneyline: Bucks +265, Pacers -350
Total points scored: 235.5 (over -112, under -112)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins: "I would say, working backwards, I doubt everyone gets to regular season minutes against Indiana and honestly, really sorting through a lot of stuff right now. So, guys that were out could be in the rotation, could have guys from last night be in the rotation."
"It's going to be competitive Friday night, it's going to be competitive the first week of the season, so, nothing's set in stone yet. I think it's going to be evolving over the first couple of weeks right now."
INJURY REPORT
BUCKS
Ryan Rollins: Day-to-day - Rest
Tyler Herro: Day-to-day - Rest
Myles Turner: Day-to-day - Rest
Nate Ament: Out - Ankle
AJ Green: Day-to-day - Rest
Kevin Porter Jr.: Day-to-day - Rest
Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Day-to-day - Rest
Kyle Kuzma: Day-to-day - Rest
Gary Trent Jr.: Day-to-day - Rest
Cormac Ryan: Active - (Two-Way)
Kam Jones: Active - (Two-Way)
PACERS
Aaron Nesmith: Out - Hamstring
Andrew Nembhard: Day-to-day
T.J. McConnell: Day-to-day
Jarace Walker: Day-to-day
Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee
Braden Smith: Active - (Two-Way)
Kobe Brown: Active - (Two-Way)
Jalen Slawson: Active - (Two-Way)
PROJECTED STARTERS
BUCKS
G Ryan Rollins
G Tyler Herro
C Kel'el Ware
F Jaime Jaquez Jr.
F Myles Turner
PACERS
G Tyrese Haliburton
G Ben Sheppard
C Ivica Zubac
F Kelly Oubre
F Pascal Siakam
STORYLINES
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Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Alex Toledo is a host on the Five on the Floor podcast in Miami and a contributor to the OnSI Bucks, Heat, Grizzlies, Magic and Pacers sites.Follow tropicalblanket