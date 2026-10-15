For training camp and preseason, NBA teams are allowed to carry up to 21 players on their roster. Many teams take advantage of this, as they can evaluate players and even potentially sign them as Two-Way or G League players.

However, on Oct. 19, teams must have their rosters set where they can hold up to 18 players, 15 to standard contracts and three on two-way contracts. The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the teams that currently has 21 players on their preseason roster and will have to trim it down before the season starts.

There are a few options where Milwaukee could simply waive players to meet the limit, but the Bucks could also explore the trade market. The Bucks are in an interesting spot of their own as they currently have 17 players with standard contracts when the limit is only 15. With two standard roster spots to clear, a trade could be in the future.

NBA Insider Jake Fischer reported that Milwaukee was one of the teams that have explored potential trades.

The Clippers waiving Cam Christie leaves Charlotte, Milwaukee, Memphis and the Lakers as the most pertinent back-of-roster situations NBA personnel are monitoring before Oct. 19. Have heard the Bucks, Lakers and Grizzlies all exploring trades. Hornets have to weigh the locker… — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) October 14, 2026

This isn't the first time the Bucks have been linked to trades this year. After the blockbuster trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, Milwaukee was linked to multiple names during the offseason such ass Jonathan Kuminga, Peyton Watson and even Jalen Duren to improve the team and trim down the roster.

As the Bucks are once again are involved in trade talks, here are three potential candidates to be traded to help the overcrowded roster.

Kyle Kuzma

Oct 5, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) drives for the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (1) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't think a week went by this summer where Kyle Kuzma's name wasn't talked about for a possible trade. He was acquired last February from the Washington Wizards in a four-team trade where Milwaukee sent Khris Middleton and AJ Johnson for Kuzma.

In his last two seasons with the Bucks, he averaged 13.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 47.9% shooting from the field and 34.2% from the 3-point line. He struggled with his efficiency and his role in year one, but recorded the best field goal percentage in his career in his second season and got more comfortable.

Once Milwaukee traded Antetokounmpo, many people expected Kuzma to be traded right after him to officially start over and go into the rebuild. All summer long it was reported that the Bucks were looking to move on from Kuzma, but nothing happened.

The Bucks are looking to trade Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner, per @JakeLFischer



(Via @BleacherReport ) pic.twitter.com/C0MA710uGo — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 26, 2026

Now with Milwaukee reportedly exploring trades, Kuzma's name is once again to watch. He's struggled during the preseason averaging, 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 4-for-14 (28.6%) from the field and and 2-for-7 (28.6%) from the 3-point line in two games.

Kuzma was also was the only projected starter to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as Kel'el Ware started at the power forward position instead. His contract is tradable as he's on the last year of his $20.5 million expiring deal and could be a possible suitor for teams looking to add depth at the wing position.

A Kuzma trade will also free minutes for young players like Ousmane Dieng who showed a lot of promise in his 30 games with the Bucks last year, and Nate Ament who's entering his rookie season. It will allow Milwaukee to focus on its youth and get possible assets to help the future.

AJ Green

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) in the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's unfortunate for AJ Green that he's apart of potential trade talks after posting career stats with Milwaukee last season. One of the league's top sharpshooters averaged 10.4 points per game while shooting 41.9% from the 3-point line, on seven attempts 3-point attempts per game in 78 appearances.

As stated numerous times about the Bucks roster, they have too many guards on their team and could possibly trade one of the many to shrink the roster. Players such as Ryan Rollins and Tyler Herro aren't top candidates to be traded to lower the roster limit and of course, the young guys like Brayden Burries and Kasparas Jakučionis won't be traded any time soon.

That leaves Kevin Porter Jr, Gary Trent Jr. and Green. Despite Trent's preseason struggles, he's going to be hard to move, as the Bucks were determined to bring him back this offseason with an overpriced four-year $64 million contract that is still under investigation. Not mention that not many people are going to be lining up for a player who posted some of the lowest numbers in his career since his rookie season.

Porter is capable of playing both guard spots, and brings a shot creating and playmaking aspect to the team where as Green is mainly used as a knockdown shooter. Green is limited offensively despite being one of the best 3-point shooters in the league, but many teams would love to have a 40% shooter on their roster.

His contract is tradable as he signed a four-year, $45 million contract extension last October and will make $10 million in his first year. Green was linked to possible trades during the summer and might be back in trade conversations before the season starts.

AJ Green should continue to be viewed as a possible trade candidate in Milwaukee as the Bucks face a roster crunch with 17 players under contract and an overload of guards.



Green, who shot 41.9% from 3 last season, is entering the first year of a four-year, $45M extension. — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) August 27, 2026

Caris LeVert

Oct 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Caris LeVert (12) shoots under Charlotte Hornets center PJ Hall (16) during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caris LeVert was acquired from the Detroit Pistons this offseason after the Bucks packaged Gary Harris and Taurean Prince for the 32-year-old and a second-round pick. Heading into the season, there was a chance that he could carve out a role a veteran on a young, rebuilding team, but has really struggled through preseason.

LeVert has record zero points in 29 minutes between his two games, and shot 0-for-5 from the field while committing five turnovers. Milwaukee's top priority should be to develop younger talent at the position and with the Bucks having an overload of guards and needing to cut down their roster, LeVert could be on the move.

He's currently on the last year of the two-year, $28.9 million contract he signed with the Pistons, so if the Bucks can find a team who's in need of depth or veteran presence, then they should consider trading him.