Milwaukee Bucks share glimpse of potential starting five

Milwaukee Bucks Media Day saw key Bucks personnel answer lots of major questions from the gathered reporters: further fallout from the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, the hiring and approach of new coach Taylor Jenkins, and even if one of the owners planned to sell their stake in the team.

One question not asked, or answered: who is going to start when Milwaukee tips off its first game in the Jenkins era on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Jenkins did field a question about starters in one of his post-practice availabilities this week, and shared he may use multiple groups to start games throughout the preseason.

Jenkins has now mentioned a few times that he's randomizing groups in early practices, to get a feel for different player combinations. The Bucks have had, at most, one starting spot up for grabs heading into each season for several years now. With a new coach and a largely new roster, it makes sense that training camp is being used for its truest purpose of establishing lineups and rotations.

All of that said, my slightly educated guess for a first five on Opening Night shared on Locked on Bucks this week was Ryan Rollins, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kyle Kuzma, and Myles Turner. Lo and behold, on Wednesday the Bucks shared a photo from camp of that five in blue jerseys huddled together during practice.

By no means does this stamp that lineup in place for Monday's preseason opener, much less Milwaukee's real opening night later this month. I'm taking Jenkins at his word that every spot will be earned in Milwaukee this season given the organizational focus on increased accountability after the Bucks culture eroded last season.

That said, that starting five does make sense to me. I think Rollins has a shot to be the best player on the team this season and should be a long-term focus at the guard position. Herro is clearly the most established player on the roster and was always going to start. Jaquez Jr. and Kuzma are the most proven forwards, at least until Ousmane Dieng can supplant one of them, and Turner is the team's key veteran.

The biggest debate, other than going through Kevin Porter Jr. vs Rollins again, would be starting Ware AND Turner together in a double-big look. The Miami Heat tried that with Ware and Bam Adebayo last season and neither big looked all that comfortable with the arrangement.

The spacing Turner provides is far superior to Adebayo's, but on the other end Bam being able to guard perimeter players makes the Adebayo/Ware duo a cleaner fit defensively. Needing one of Ware or Turner to guard modern power forwards always felt problematic.

The biggest question for the Rollins/Herro/Jaquez/Kuzma/Turner group will be rebounding. Last season's Bucks netted out as an average defensive rebounding team, grabbing 69.5% of their available defensive rebounds, but struggled mightily without Giannis on the floor.

The most-used lineup with Kuzma at the four last season was Rollins/A.J. Green/Gary Trent Jr./Kuzma/Turner, and that group grabbed just 66.7% of available defensive rebounds. That is worst team in the league territory: the Grizzlies were last at 66.3%.

Bucks co-owner Wes Edens answered a direct question on if he’s considered selling his stake in the Bucks to Jimmy Haslam or another owner with a direct answer: “I haven’t” — Ti Windisch (@TiWindisch) September 28, 2026

The good news is the second-most used group, Rollins/Porter/Green/Kuzma/Turner, would've ranked first in the league at 73.4% of defensive boards. So it's possible for Kuzma/Turner groups to rebound well, but likely dependent on how well the rest of the group grabs boards.

Like everything else about the 2026-27 Milwaukee Bucks, the starting lineup needs to be proven out. A trade, either now or in February, could throw a big curveball into Jenkins' plans too. At least it's almost time to actually watch these lineups in action versus theorizing and discussing!