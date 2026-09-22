Bucks Don't Have a Top 70 Player, According to One Ranking

Everyone knows that the Milwaukee Bucks will look completely different heading into the 2026-27 NBA season, and ESPN's newest rankings fully displays it.

This offseason we saw an league altering trade between the Bucks and the Miami Heat that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to South Beach, ending his 13-year tenure in Milwaukee where he won two MVPs and brought the franchise that drafted him a championship in 2021.

The trade completely flipped the outlook for both teams with the Bucks leaning towards a rebuild. Milwaukee received a sizable haul for future Hall of Famer in acquiring multiple draft picks and four players in Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis.

While the trade may have been underwhelming to some, the Bucks focused on young talent and long-term value to help reset future, and at the top of those talented players is Herro.

Despite coming off a season where he missed majority of the year dealing with injuries, Herro was still found himself on ESPN's 2026 NBA rankings from 100 to 51. After averaging 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 48% from the field and 37.8% from the 3-point line in only 33 games, they ranked Herro at No. 71.

"A return to his hometown of Milwaukee offers a fresh start for the 2025 All-Star, who blossomed from sixth man to lead initiator during his seven-year run in Miami. Herro should enjoy a green light on the rebuilding Bucks, who must reconstruct their offense after parting with franchise legend Giannis Antetokounmpo," Ben Golliver said.

Herro's rankings gives people an insight on what type of team the Bucks will have heading into next season. The former All-Star has been considered as Milwaukee's best player with the departure of Antetokounmpo and with falling at No. 71, there probably won't be another player for the Bucks on the remainder list.

Like Golliver stated, Herro is going to have the green light in Milwaukee as the Bucks look for someone to lead the way after losing their franchise player. In the excerpt, ESPN mentioned that even Herro's signature stat according to GeniusIQ was he ranked second in points per direct isolation last season among players with at least 100 isolations only falling behind back-to-back MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

For years, Antetokounmpo has been the driving force for Milwaukee and even ranked No. 4 in last season's ESPN's rankings. Of course, any time you have a generational talent like Antetokounmpo and player who's ranked as a top 5 player in the sport, there's going to be a chance to pursue a championship.

Dec 19, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) drives the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But once he left, the chances of even making the playoffs seems like an uphill battle for the Bucks and they have to look at other players who can "try" to compensate for his talent through a collective production.

The newcomers need to excel

That's where the other incoming Heat players come to play. It's impossible to replace the efforts and impact of player like Antetokounmpo on both ends of the court, but having a group of guys who can step into larger roles can help give Milwaukee some additional production.

Jaquez is coming off a season where he finished second in Sixth Man of the year voting and put up the best numbers of his short career. Ware almost averaged a double-double last year with the Heat and has been working out with other NBA greats such as Victor Wembanyama and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Jakucionis was one of Miami's top young players that didn't want to have to trade due his great shooting and playmaking skills, but eventually pulled the trigger. It's not to mention the retuning Bucks players such as Ryan Rollins who finished fifth in Most Improved Player voting after a career-year, Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma, Ousmane Dieng, Kevin Porter Jr. and their two new rookies in Brayden Burries and Nate Ament.

Milwaukee may not have a top 70 player to lean on according to ESPN, but the Bucks will have to rely on depth and a collective effort to have a successful season.