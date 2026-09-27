The Milwaukee Bucks will make a trade before the NBA trade deadline. The Bucks are rebuilding their roster after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they have a ton of young players. The Bucks have a decent foundation and aren't completely starting over, but they're clearly trying to build something that can last beyond the next season or two.

If I had to vote on who the Bucks will try to trade this season, that player would be Myles Turner. Turner is one of the most interesting players on the roster. He can still help the Bucks compete, and there is no reason the Bucks have to trade him immediately. However, if you’re a rebuilding team, it makes more sense to play the younger players over older veterans.

Turner Was Acquired for a Different Bucks Team

The biggest issue isn't Turner as a player; it’s how dramatically the situation around him has changed.

Milwaukee signed Turner to a four-year, $108.9 million deal in 2025 with the idea that he would complement Antetokounmpo. It made plenty of sense at the time based on his skill set.

Turner could stretch the floor offensively, protect the rim defensively, and give Antetokounmpo more space to attack. The Bucks were trying to squeeze everything they could out of their championship window, and they brought Turner in to help them do exactly that.

Turner is now 30 years old on a roster that has started trending younger. That doesn't suddenly make him a bad fit on the court, but it does raise questions about whether keeping him long term makes sense.

Kel'el Ware Could Eventually Force Milwaukee's Hand

Ware's addition is another reason Turner becomes someone to watch.

Ware is exactly the type of player Milwaukee should be evaluating this season. He's young, athletic, can protect the rim and has shown some ability to stretch the floor. He still has plenty of areas to develop, but that's part of the point.

The Bucks need to find out what they have, and they need to see if he can make a leap this season.

Ware has a chance to become Milwaukee’s future starting center. If Ware improves and makes that leap, the Bucks should definitely prioritize his minutes over Turner's.

Milwaukee can certainly play both big men, and having Turner around could actually help Ware's development early in the season. The Bucks have to start prioritizing players who fit their new core's timeline.

NBA star Myles Turner walks along the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Texas won 24-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee Shouldn't Force a Trade

Turner's first season in Milwaukee didn't go exactly as planned, but his skill set still has value around the league. Centers who can protect the rim and stretch the floor will always get attention, particularly from playoff teams.

If Turner starts the season well, Milwaukee could have more options closer to the trade deadline.

That's when the market usually changes anyway. Contenders suffer injuries. Weaknesses become more obvious. Teams that thought they had enough size suddenly realize they need another big man for a playoff matchup.

A productive first half could make Turner much more attractive.

The Contract Could Make Things Complicated

Milwaukee's challenge will be finding the right return for Turner.

One issue is his contract; the Bucks still owe him a ton of money beyond this upcoming season, which can make a trade more challenging.

Milwaukee shouldn't need a massive return to justify exploring a deal, though.

The bigger question is whether Turner makes sense for what the Bucks are trying to build.

If Milwaukee can turn him into a younger player, draft compensation, or additional flexibility while creating a larger role for Ware, that's something the front office should seriously consider.

Turner Makes More Sense for a Contender

At 30, Turner can still contribute to a team with legitimate playoff expectations. His combination of shooting and rim protection could be far more valuable on a contender than on a Bucks team transitioning toward its next core.

That's ultimately why Turner feels like Milwaukee's most likely trade candidate.

If Milwaukee continues moving toward youth, it feels increasingly likely that Turner will eventually be playing somewhere else.

And the trade deadline could be the perfect time for the Bucks to make that move.