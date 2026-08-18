NBA Insider predicts the Milwaukee Bucks to land free agent target

There has been circulating rumors this offseason for the Milwaukee Bucks, in regards to potentially adding another key piece to their roster.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to the Miami heat has been official since July 6, and yet people can still see the aftermath of the deal. Once the Bucks realized Antetokounmpo's time was over, they decided to go after a trade that was going to create the best path for them into the intimidating future.

While the direction to rebuild and take multiple pieces from the Heat looked to be the most attractive, Milwaukee is still doing everything in their control to improve the team and make another move.

As of late, there have been three players whose names have been strongly linked to the Bucks: Jonathan Kuminga, Bennedict Mathurin and Peyton Watson. Milwaukee wants to add more talent around its young core, and it has come down to those three players.

Obviously, the Bucks won't be able to add all three players, so they'll have to make a decision on who they want, and how serious they are about acquiring them. A lot of signs have pointed to Watson, but Mathurin's name has also been emerging as a potential addition.

However, there might be a clear direction according to NBA Insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. In his most recent article about the remaining free agents who haven't signed yet, he provided intel on where Kuminga, Mathurin and Watson could land, with Milwaukee being the destination for Watson.

Teams with reported interest in Peyton Watson, per @BrettSiegelNBA



Hawks

Cavaliers

Nuggets

Clippers

Bucks pic.twitter.com/jwwgc8BWhR — SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) August 18, 2026

"The Milwaukee Bucks have an assortment of talent, including Jaime Jaquez Jr., who would be an ideal piece for Denver to bring back in a Watson deal. Not to mention, the Bucks have a great working relationship with Klutch Sports, and the team has a $25.4 million TPE from dealing Giannis to Miami that can be utilized to absorb a new contract for Watson in the $20 million per year range. Out of all of his suitors, Watson would get the most playing time and undoubtedly be a starter with Milwaukee."

"Best fit: Milwaukee Bucks"

"Prediction: Cavs make a run for Peyton Watson, but Bucks wait until September and get a deal done."

For Kuminga, Milwaukee have shown interest, but Siegel stated that the Los Angles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves or Cleveland Cavilers are the most likely destination. He chalked up the best fit for the 23-year old to be the Timberwolves, and predicts the he will join the Cavilers if they miss out on Watson, but stated that the Lakers are the clear choice for Kuminga.

Teams with reported interest in Jonathan Kuminga, per @BrettSiegelNBA



Hawks

Cavaliers

Clippers

Lakers

Bucks

Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/oQXVH8QcNv — SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) August 18, 2026

Mathurin has also been connected to the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angles Clippers and the Bucks as potential landing spots, with Milwaukee seeing him as the next option if they can't land Watson.

"From the Bucks' perspective, it seems like their priority is pursuing Watson," Siegel wrote. "Should things fizzle out there or they aren't able to land Watson in a sign-and-trade, Mathurin would become Milwaukee's next-best option. The positive from Mathurin's perspective for possibly joining the Bucks is the fact that they are rebuilding and would instantly give him a sizable role as their fourth or fifth highest-paid player."

Yet, Siegel states that even though the Bulls are his best fit, it's only a matter of time until he returns to the Clippers.

It's clear that Milwaukee have placed Watson on the top of the pedestal of players they want to acquire, and have the assets to do so. Watson is coming off an career-year where he averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.1% from the 3-point line.

Even with three-time MVP off the court he excelled and showed flashes of what he could do given a larger role.

Peyton Watson last season:



With Jokic — Without Jokic —

11.7 PPG 22.1 PPG

4.5 RPG 5.8 RPG

1.2 3PM 2.3 3PM

39.0 3P% 44.3 3P% pic.twitter.com/jWtfGFu922 — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 27, 2026

As the Bucks weighs their options in pursuit of adding another player, they hope that Siegel's prediction's comes to life.