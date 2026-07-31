The Milwaukee Bucks have been fairly quiet after they started the offseason by trading away Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat.

They had two selections in the NBA Draft and re-signed a handful of players to bring them back to Milwaukee. But outside of that, the Bucks have been a team involved in multiple trade rumors as they attempt to improve their roster.

Milwaukee has shown interest in Denver Nuggets' forward Peyton Watson for a while now, and after it was initially reported that Denver was looking for around two first-round picks, the Nuggets adjusted their offer to at least one first-round pick and one notable player, confirmed by HoopsHype.

The Denver Nuggets reportedly want two first-round picks in any trade for Peyton Watson, per @JakeLFischer



“One source briefed on Watson's situation said Monday that they see the Bucks as the most likely external suitor to swipe Watson away from Denver. The Nuggets' overall… pic.twitter.com/puQGpPh0FS — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 28, 2026

Watson is coming off an a career year where he averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.1% from the 3-point line.

The Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, and Los Angeles Clippers have not offered a first-round pick, Michael Scotto wrote in his NBA Intel article for HoopsHype. However, he did state that Milwaukee would consider taking on Zeke Nnaji and his contract in a potential sign-and-trade for Watson.

"While the Bucks haven’t offered a first-round pick yet, they’d consider absorbing Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji as part of a Watson sign-and-trade, HoopsHype has learned. Nnaji is owed a combined $14.93 million with two seasons remaining on his contract, including a player option for the 2027-28 season."

Nnaji appeared in 52 games for Denver and averaged 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

As a possible trade for Watson would help improve the roster for the Bucks, their also trying to trim down their roster from 17 to 15 players by opening night in October. A potential trade that could send multiple pieces from Milwaukee to Denver would help accomplish the crowded roster.

"Milwaukee, which has also been linked with interest in Peyton Watson, has a roster crunch and is looking to trim its roster from 17 to 15 players by opening night," Scotto wrote.

He also noted that Dan Woike of The Athletic reported that the Los Angles Lakers could be a possible trade partner for center Jericho Sims as a lob threat for Luka Dončić.

Been talking to people around thr league about the center market all summer. As the Lakers look for more help there, here’s a sampling of what’s possibly out there https://t.co/1OeZrZfPYm — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) July 28, 2026

Watson hasn't been the only player that Milwaukee has shown interested in, as Clippers wing Bennedict Mathurin could potentially be an addition to the Bucks. Scotto explained that Milwaukee "touched base" on the restricted free agent in a possible sign-and-trade.

"While the Los Angeles Clippers remain interested in re-signing restricted free agent Bennedict Mathurin, the New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, and Dallas Mavericks have expressed sign-and-trade interest in the 24-year-old swingman, league sources told HoopsHype."

Mar 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. (44) defends against LA Clippers guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin (9) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mathurin was traded by the Indiana Pacers to the Clippers near the trade deadline last season along with Isaiah Jackson, a 2026 first-round pick, a 2029 first-round pick, and a 2028 second-round pick for Ivica Zubac and Kobe Brown.

He appeared in a total of 54 games (28 with Indiana and 26 with Los Angeles) this season, averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field and 31.5% from the 3-point line.

The Bucks have the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception worth $15.04 million and a $25.46 million traded player exception from the Antetokounmpo trade they can use for a possible deal.

The pursuit for Watson continues and as teams like the Cavilers become more aggressive for the 23-year old, it may force Milwaukee to pivot. Mathurin is a option for the Bucks, but he wouldn't be as great of a fit compared to a 6-foot-8, two-way forward that shot 40% from beyond the arch and averaged more than a block per game.

Regardless of whether Milwaukee goes after Watson or Mathurin, it's clear that the Bucks are not done pursuing the possibilities to acquire a young piece for next season.