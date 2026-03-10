3 Players the Milwaukee Bucks Must Keep for the Future

The Milwaukee Bucks are a facing a critical offseason. The Bucks are currently sitting outside the playoff race and the roster is headed toward a reset. Milwaukee’s front office will have to determine which young players are building around for the future.

The Bucks don’t have a plethora of young talent on this roster, but there are a few young players who have clearly earned a place in the team’s future plans.

Ryan Rollins Is One of the Best Contracts on the Team

Mar 7, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) shoots the ball against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Ryan Rollins has become one of the biggest bright spots and the only positives for the Bucks this season. Rollins is only 23 years old, and he is having a breakout year, averaging 16.7 points, 5.5 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 40% from three. Those numbers have put him in the conversation for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, and more importantly, they’ve shown he can be a legitimate long-term piece in Milwaukee’s backcourt.

Another huge bonus is Rollins’ contract, the Bucks signed him to a three year deal worth $12 million, and it already looks like one the of best bargain contracts in the entire NBA. wo-way role players who are willing to accept whatever role is thrown their way usually don’t come this cheap, but Rollins embraced the opportunity and has dramatically outperformed the deal.

Rollins has delivered starter-level production at a role-player price. For a team that could be navigating cap challenges in the coming years, having a young guard producing at this level on such a team-friendly contract is extremely valuable.

AJ Green Remains One of Milwaukee’s Most Important Shooters

Mar 7, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) shoots the ball against Utah Jazz the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Every team in today’s NBA needs a reliable floor spacer, and AJ Green has become one of the best shooters in the NBA. Green has developed into one of the Bucks' most dependable shooters, averaging 9.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 40% from three this season. Over the course of his career, he has consistently hovered above 42% from deep, establishing himself as one of the better catch-and-shoot threats on the roster.

His quick release and confidence from beyond the arc make him an ideal off-ball weapon, especially when sharing the floor with players who draw defensive attention. Green’s ability to stretch the floor opens driving lanes and keeps defenses honest.

Green signed a four-year, $45 million extension in October 2025, keeping him under contract through the 2029-30 season at an average of about $11.25 million per year. In today’s NBA, that’s a very reasonable price for a high-efficiency three-point specialist who plays consistent rotation minutes.

Green still has areas for improvement. While he competes defensively, quicker guards and bigger wings can sometimes target him. He also isn’t a player who regularly creates his own offense or pressures the rim.

Ousmane Dieng Is a Young Player Worth Developing

Mar 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng (21) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Ousmane Dieng may still be developing, but his upside makes him a player Milwaukee should absolutely invest in moving forward. The 22-year-old forward has started to show why he was once considered such an intriguing prospect. Recently, he has begun producing more consistently, providing 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 38% from three.

Dieng’s value comes from his versatility. At his size, he has shown flashes of being able to handle the ball, create offense, rebound, and defend multiple positions. His passing ability and basketball IQ have also stood out, giving Milwaukee another forward who can help facilitate offense when the ball moves through the frontcourt.

Defensively, his length allows him to disrupt plays, contest shots, and switch onto different matchups. Those tools give him the potential to develop into a very impactful two-way player. For a Bucks team that may need to get younger and more athletic, Dieng represents exactly the kind of developmental piece worth keeping around.

A Young Core Worth Holding Onto

If Milwaukee does decide to reshape its roster this offseason, it doesn’t mean everything needs to be torn down. In a league where depth and development matter more than ever, these three players should remain part of the Bucks’ plans heading into next season.