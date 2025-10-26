Bucks Add Key Free Agent Signing to Injury Report vs Cavaliers
A critical free agent addition to the Milwaukee Bucks roster may sit out the team's tilt against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.
Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, reserve point guard Cole Anthony has been downgraded to questionable ahead of the Cleveland clash. He is considered questionable to play through a non-COVID-19 illness.
Nehm reports that nine-time All-NBA superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo remains probable to play through the lingering left great toe sprain that has afflicted him all week.
Reserve power forward Kyle Kuzma is still questionable to play through a sprained left ankle, while starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. remains on the shelf with a sprained left ankle, meaning Ryan Rollins will likely start.
This story will be updated...
