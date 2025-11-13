Bucks' AJ Green Provides Injury Update on Himself After Exiting Hornets Game

Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green suffered what appeared to be a right arm injury on Wednesday during their loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Green did not finish the game; however, after the contest, he provided an injury update on himself.

Green said that he is fine and will be fine moving forward after taking an elbow to the arm.

The Athletic's Eric Nehm shared the news via X.

Following the game, AJ Green told us that he took an elbow on the Bucks' final possession of the first half that caused tightness in his right forearm. He seemed to think he would be good for Friday's game though.



The 26-year-old guard finished the game with only three points in 27 minutes of action. He also tallied three rebounds and two assists.

Green took several hard shots on the defensive side of the ball. He was seen at the end of the first half, grabbing his right forearm and flexing his hand.

He took the final shot of the first half, a missed three-pointer. Green later shared that his arm began cramping whenever he got into a shooting motion.

