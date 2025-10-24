Bucks Announce Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury News Ahead of Raptors Game
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has revealed whether nine-time All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for Friday's tilt against the Toronto Raptors.
The 6-foot-11 superstar, 30, had been considered probable to suit up while dealing with a left great toe sprain. Starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr., meanwhile, had already been ruled out with a left ankle sprain on Thursday. Ryan Rollins will start in his stead.
Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports that, according to head coach Doc Rivers, Antetokounmpo will be able to play, after all, noting that he's "good" for the matchup.
The action will tip off at 5:30 p.m. CT, to accommodate the Toronto Blue Jays' World Series opening game clash later Friday against the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Milwaukee finds itself in a strange position during Antetokounmpo's continued prime, occupying non-contender status to start a season in the Eastern Conference for the first time in years.
Now, the Bucks are looking to cement a 3-and-D identity around Antetokounmpo, without a true second All-Star ball handler to help take the pressure off the two-time league MVP.
They'll be facing off against a Toronto squad that will be missing just one player, recent former lottery pick forward Collin Murray-Boyles, who's out with a right forearm muscle strain.
Antetokounmpo's Strong 2025-26 Season Start
In Milwauke's season opener, a 133-120 win against the Washington Wizards, Antetokounmpo scored 27 points on 16-of-26 field goal shooting (1-of-3 from distance) and 4-of-7 field goal shooting, while also pulling down 14 rebounds, and dishing out five dimes.
Much has been made about Antetokounmpo's reported summer interest in a possible trade to the ascendant New York Knicks. To quell this kind of chatter soon, it will behoove the Bucks to make a dent on their season in the early going.
So far, Jon Horst's top offseason additions — 3-and-D rim-rolling center Myles Turner, guard Cole Anthony and wing Amir Coffey — are all equipping themselves well. Along with hoped-for growth from Milwaukee young guns like Porter, Rollins, starting shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., and small forward AJ Green, the Bucks are looking to equip Antetokounmpo with the kind of long range sniping and defensive acumen that he has needed for years.
