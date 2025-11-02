Bucks Announce Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update Ahead of Pacers Game
The Milwaukee Bucks have announced some ominous injury news regarding nine-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Bucks have downgraded their two-time MVP's status to a still-encouraging probable ahead of the club's rematch against the Indiana Pacers, who have ousted Milwaukee in the first round of two straight playoffs.
Antetokounmpo is grappling with a left knee patellar tendinopathy that has thus far kept him out of one game, a surprise win against the Golden State Warriors, but he was able to play Saturday in an ill-fated 135-133 loss against the lowly Sacramento Kings.
Starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. is sidelined for at least the next month with a right knee meniscus tear. Two-way Bucks players Alex Antetokounmpo and Pete Nance are both putting in reps with Milwaukee's G League affiliate squad in Oshkosh, the Wisconsin Herd.
