Bucks Announce Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update Ahead of Pacers Game

Alex Kirschenbaum

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks have announced some ominous injury news regarding nine-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Bucks have downgraded their two-time MVP's status to a still-encouraging probable ahead of the club's rematch against the Indiana Pacers, who have ousted Milwaukee in the first round of two straight playoffs.

Antetokounmpo is grappling with a left knee patellar tendinopathy that has thus far kept him out of one game, a surprise win against the Golden State Warriors, but he was able to play Saturday in an ill-fated 135-133 loss against the lowly Sacramento Kings.

Starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. is sidelined for at least the next month with a right knee meniscus tear. Two-way Bucks players Alex Antetokounmpo and Pete Nance are both putting in reps with Milwaukee's G League affiliate squad in Oshkosh, the Wisconsin Herd.

Alex Kirschenbaum
