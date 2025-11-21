Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Absence Spells Trouble for Bucks’ Offense

The Milwaukee Bucks are reeling after three straight losses over the past week — two of which came after star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a low-grade left groin strain against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Antetokounmpo left in the second quarter of the Bucks' 118-106 loss to the Cavaliers on Monday and is expected to miss one to two weeks. Antetokounmpo was already experiencing discomfort with a knee injury and missed two games prior to Monday's injury.

The Bucks looked strong at times in their first full game since the injury, with Ryan Rollins' 32 points leading the way as they went into overtime against the Philadelphia 76ers, only to fall 123-114 and bring their record to 8-8 on the season.

That record is more likely than not to drop if Antetokounmpo continues to miss time. The juice the two-time MVP gives the Bucks cannot be underrated.

According to Forbes reporter Evan Sidery, the Buck' offensive rating is a league-high 123.5 with Antetokounmpo on the floor and drops to a league-low 102.1 without him.

The Bucks go from the NBA’s best offense when Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the floor to the worst when he’s off.



On: 123.5 OffRtg (1st)

Off: 102.1 OffRtg (30th)



Giannis will continue to evaluate his long-term future with Milwaukee during a must-win season for the franchise. pic.twitter.com/gjHrd9MoG9 — Evan Sidery (@esidery) November 20, 2025

This offensive discrepancy has been discussed by Bucks officials and media members before Antetokounmpo's injury.

“The bottom line is we have to play better in the minutes that Giannis is not on the floor,” Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said just days before the injury. “We have to improve in the minutes that Giannis is not on the floor — and that’s been a problem for a long time, not just this year. We have to figure that out, because we can’t keep losing leads when that happens.”

Now, the Bucks will look to Ryan Rollins to make up for Antetokounmpo's loss. The four-year guard has been Milwaukee's best playmaker besides Antetokounmpo, leading the Bucks to a ten-point win over Golden State earlier this season when Antetokounmpo was out.

Rollins said the Bucks are embracing a next-man-up mentality now that they are without their star player for the next several games.

“It’s kind of tough because a lot of our sets are run through (Antetokounmpo), so you gotta (go) next man up, keep playing,” Rollins said. “Everybody’s gotta be aggressive, look for their shots, move the ball more, get more stops. It’s really just next man up, though.”

