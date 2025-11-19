Bucks' Doc Rivers Opens Up on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Groin Injury Challenges

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for what could be as long as two weeks.

The Greek Freak is expected to miss one to two weeks due to a low-grade left groin strain. He suffered a left groin injury in the second quarter of Monday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He exited the contest early and did not return.

Now, the Bucks will be without their superstar forward for an extended period. Groin injuries could be a bit tricky to manage. The good news is that it's not severe, but the Bucks don't want it to get any worse than it already is.

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers spoke on the challenges that Antetokounmpo faces while recovering from this injury.

"Yeah, obviously, you gotta be careful with that because we want him to be back," Rivers said. "Strains are interesting. You can't take time off and you can't work too hard either. Back in the old days, you had a strain, they told you to rest. We've learned that's actually the worst thing you can do with a strain. But then you can't overwork it either. So, there's a fine line that the guys upstairs (medical staff) know exactly what they're doing, and I'm pretty confident we'll get it right."

Asked Doc Rivers if one of the things that gives him confidence/relief is Giannis Antetokounmpo's ability to attack rehabbing injuries and typically return quicker from injuries than most people.



On top of that, Rivers shared how he was relieved to hear that Antetokounmpo is only ruled out for one to two weeks.

"It wasn't as bad. We thought it could be worse. I thought it was actually pretty good news," Rivers said.

With Antetokounmpo out for what could be as long as eight games, the Bucks will now heavily rely on Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, Gary Trent and Jericho Sims, to name a few.

It's tough to replace a player like Antetokounmpo, who is off to what could be an MVP season. Thus far, he is averaging 31.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in 13 regular season appearances.

The 30-year-old has guided the Bucks thus far to an 8-7 record and is currently 1-1 without him in the lineup. It will be an uphill battle for the Bucks moving forward.

As things stand, they are on the outside looking in of not only the playoff picture but the play-in picture.

At best, the Bucks could be without Antetokounmpo for three games.

